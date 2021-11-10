There’s a lot of Total War: Warhammer 3 gameplay flying about right now

While the Total War community gleefully tries to glean insights into Total War: Warhammer III’s campaign map, Creative Assembly is relentless in its desire to show off the strategy game in action in the tactical space. Maybe we all complained a bit too much during the slow period earlier this year, but there’s a lot of Warhammer III flying around right now, people.

First and foremost, it seems that Creative Assembly has taken advantage of the recent wave of interest in the Ogre Kingdoms to release some more footage of the Warhammer 3 race in action. A pre-recorded battle between the forces of Tzeentch and the Ogres, with the latter defending a minor settlement, seems to have been recorded by the studio and handed out to Youtubers as several videos have now made their way online showing off the clash with different commentary and analysis.

Coupled with this, Creative Assembly also released a new promotional video showing Zhao Ming, Cathay’s Iron Dragon, leading an expedition into the realms of Chaos, specifically to the domain of Kairos Fateweaver. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t end well.

While we’ve already been treated to some Cathay on Tzeentch action, this is the first time we’ve glimpsed this particualr Chaos gods’ domain. It’s as purple as Khorne’s is red, so I’m sensing some strong colour vibes so far. Here’s the Creative Assembly battle trailer:

And here is a video from Heir of Carthage (although there are other Total War Youtubers with the same footage) showing off the Tzeentch unit roster in-game, along with footage from a minor settlement battle where the Ogre Kingdoms are defending against Tzeentch:

Total War: Warhammer III will release for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and day one for Game Pass for PC on February 17, 2022.