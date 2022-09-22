Total War: Warhammer series comes to Nvidia GeForce Now

Total War: Warhammer 3 leads the charge as more additions come to the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service, including previous entries in the real-time strategy series and recently released Steam games. Now, you’ll be able to take your Immortal Empires campaign from the confines of your gaming PC to other devices without having to worry about specs or performance, as well as enjoy some of the latest releases.

Several new Steam games join the Total Warhammer series on Nvidia GeForce Now, including Construction Simulator, Soulstice, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Stones Keeper, and Potion Permit. Alongside these additions, team green is debuting a new application on both Windows and macOS for the service, in addition to support for 16:10 aspect ratios on 4K displays for RTX 3080 membership holders.

Looking to the future, Nvidia confirms anticipated games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Warhamer 40,000: Darktide, and Portal RTX will all be available on GeForce Now in the coming months. While they’ll all support Nvidia Reflex and ray tracing, we’ll need to wait for an RTX 4000 server upgrade before we can enjoy DLSS 3.0 on the streaming service.

Check out our Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 review if you’re curious about whether cloud gaming could suit your needs, especially in light of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 price that was recently announced.