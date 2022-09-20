Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs are now officially a thing

Nvidia just officially announced the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, two new Ada Lovelace graphics cards that boast DLSS 3.0 AI upscaling, fourth-gen tensor cores, and third-gen ray tracing cores.

Announced during a GTC keynote, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the RTX 4090 will feature four times the performance of its predecessor, the RTX 3090 Ti. The flagship GPU kaiju is accompanied by the RTX 4080, a Lovelace-powered best graphics card contender that’ll arrive after its souped-up sibling.

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is set to arrive on October 12, followed by two RTX 4080 models in November. While the flagship will pack 24GB VRAM, you’ll be able to choose between either 12 or 16GB RTX 4080 memory flavours, with the latter coming in at a higher price point.

Speaking of price, you’ll be able to grab the RTX 4090 for $1,599 USD (£1,679 GBP), while RTX 4080 pricing starts at $899 (£949 GBP) for the 12GB model. The 16GB variant will set you back $1,199 USD (£1,269 GBP), but the extra VRAM be key when it comes to rendering higher resolutions on the best gaming monitor.

That said, both the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 pack Nvidia DLSS 3.0 – an RTX 4000 upscaler that’ll help boost fps using a new Optical Flow Accelerator. It’s worth noting that the new AI tool isn’t compatible with older GeForce RTX cards like the RTX 3090 Ti, so you’ll need to pick up an Ada Lovelace GPU to benefit from the tech.

Sadly, Nvidia’s announcement focuses solely on high-end GeForce GPUs, so we’ll need to wait a little longer for RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 news. Insider whispers hint that the former will arrive a month after the RTX 4080, but the entry-level card’s rumoured 2023 release date is looking ever likely.