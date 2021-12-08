Total War: Warhammer 3’s Slaanesh wants you to embrace your kinks

The final Chaos faction for Total War: Warhammer III has been officially unveiled. We first got a glimpse of Slaanesh as part of Nurgle’s reveal a couple of weeks ago, but now it’s everyone’s favourite party-peoples’ time to shine.

Slaanesh deals in the feels – pleasure, pain, gratification, that feeling you get when you boot up Halo Infinite for the first time – the Dark Prince wants you to feel it all, and feel it to the max. The faction mechanics – those that are separate from the ones Legendary Lords bring – revolve around giving gifts and seducing others to your cause. If you defeat another character in battle (and through some events) you can give them a present, which lumbers them with a package of debuffs.

You can also use your charm and good looks to seduce other factions to the point where they are compelled to become your vassal, whether they actually want to or not. Finally, Slaanesh factions can capture devotees from various sources, which are essentially used to create disciple armies and new vassals.

Here is Slaanesh’s beguiling launch trailer:

The launch Legendary Lord for Slaanesh is N’Kari, the Arch-Temptor. He is an Exalted Demon who’s fast and specialises in hunting down other characters or isolated units. If a unit is fully killed in his proximity, his Harvester of Souls ability kicks in and gives him healing. The full Slaanesh army roster is going to come later, if past reveals are anything to go by, but the trailer gives us a good summary. Eagle-eyed Warhammer fans will no doubt have spotted Keepers of Secrets, a Herald of Slaanesh, Daemonettes, Fiends, Heartseekers, and Hellstriders.

At the time of writing, this means that all of the previously announced Warhammer 3 races have now been revealed. Six base game launch races (Kislev, Cathay, and the four Chaos factions), along with the Ogre Kingdoms as the pre-order bonus race. The only thing left is the identity of the ninth Legendary Lord, who is the subject of much speculation on the Total War subreddit.

Total War: Warhammer III will release for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and day one for Game Pass for PC on February 17, 2022.