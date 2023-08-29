The best Steam strategy games are on sale, with one obvious omission

A massive Steam sale discounting some truly phenomenal strategy games is happening on the Valve platform right now, as the highly contentious Total War Warhammer 3 is nowhere to be seen, while previous games in the series are listed as part of the Steam Strategy Fest, despite also not having any discounts to speak of. With the ongoing outcry against the Total War Warhammer 3 DLC pricing issue, many are wondering what’s going on.

In case you missed it, the Total War Warhammer 3 Shadows of Change DLC marks the start of a DLC price increase for the game, and players aren’t happy. Creative Assembly has addressed the price increase, but this hasn’t stopped a Total War Warhammer 3 review bombing from users on Steam.

Now, Steam Strategy Fest is running from Monday, August 28 to Monday, September 4, and it appears that Warhammer 3 was listed in the festival, but it isn’t on sale. As of publication, it looks like Warhammer 3 has been removed from the list of games in the strategy game festival (initially spotted by Len on Twitter), but previous games Warhammer 1 and 2 are still listed, despite also not being on sale.

Even so, there is actually an array of really great strategy games up for grabs, so we’ve put a list together of our favorites alongside the savings you can expect when making purchases on Steam.

Steam strategy game sale

Stellaris is 70% at $11.99 / £10.49

Civilization 6 is 90% at $5.99 / £4.99

Anno 1800 is 70% at $14.99 / £12.49

Age of Empires 4 is 50% off at $14.99 / £17.49

Victoria 3 is 30% off at $34.99 / £29.39

Frostpunk is 80% off at $5.99 / £4.99

XCOM 2 is 90% off at $5.99 / £3.49

There’s plenty more to enjoy in the Steam sale too, as Valve has broken it up into categories like turn-based strategy games, real-time, tower defense, and even cities and settlements, so if you have a specific sub-genre of strategy game you love the most, you can easily find something cheap to your liking in the sale.

Whatever your taste, we’ve also got a breakdown of the best grand strategy games currently available on PC, so it’s definitely worth seeing if they’re available on sale right now. Or you can check out the best Warhammer games instead, with many of these looped into the Steam sale too.