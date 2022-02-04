Total War: Warhammer 3 Tzar Boris Bokha – the secret legendary lord

So you want to know about Total War: Warhammer 3’s Tzar Boris Bokha? Also known as Boris Ursus, he is the secret tenth legendary lord that will be available in Creative Assembly’s highly anticipated fantasy strategy game at launch. But who is he? And how do you unlock him?

Tzar Boris Bokha is a popular character from the Warhammer Fantasy tabletop game, one of the few named leaders of the fan favourite faction, Kislev. Kislev is one of the six launch Warhammer 3 races but their main legendary lords have already been revealed as Tzarina Katarin and Supreme Patriarch Kostaltyn. If you’re versed in Warhammer Fantasy lore, you’ll know that Boris is actually Katarin’s father and it’s his voice we hear in the original Warhammer 3 reveal trailer.

It is believed that he vanished while fighting the forces of Chaos, but Creative Assembly recently announced on Twitter that he had been “freed from hibernation” and that he was coming to Warhammer 3 as a new legendary lord. This means that, at the time of writing, Kislev is the only faction with three legendary lords at launch. Boris isn’t available straight away, however – you will need to unlock him first in order to play his campaign.

How to unlock Boris Ursus in Warhammer 3

To unlock Tzar Boris Bokha as a playable legendary lord, you first need to play a campaign as either Tzarina Katarin or Kostaltyn. While playing as either of these Kislev characters, you need to capture and hold Praag, Kislev, and Erengrad. Once you’ve held these settlements for at least ten turns, you get a quest that will let you release Boris Ursus.

Once you complete that quest, you unlock him as a playable legendary lord for Kislev. You don’t need to finish the campaign you’re playing, although you can choose whether to have Boris become a friendly NPC faction, or join your faction as an additional legendary lord that you control.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Tzar Boris campaign

Boris starts in a very different location to that of the other two Kislev legendary lords. As of the game’s launch state, he will probably face little credible opposition in the early campaign, which should let you build up an empire quite quickly to take on stronger opponents.

For a deeper look at Boris’ unique campaign mechanics, we recommend this spoiler-free video from ItalianSpartacus:

That’s everything you need to know about Tzar Boris in Total War: Warhammer III. Make sure you keep up-to-date on the Warhammer 3 release date and read our recent interview with the developers on how they’ve crafted the campaign story.