Total War Warhammer 3 update 4.0 is upon us, and the full Total War Warhammer 3 patch notes have now arrived for the latest major overhaul to one of the best strategy games on PC. This latest major overhaul arrives alongside Shadows of Change, the new Total War Warhammer 3 DLC introducing three legendary lords, and players can look forward to new landmarks, a whole host of achievements, and a brand new free DLC hero as well.

13 new Legendary Landmarks are being introduced to Total War Warhammer 3’s vast Immortal Empires mode, based on some fan-favorite locations from the series. There are also 32 new achievements to grab, including ones tracking victories in Immortal Empires for all the Total War Warhammer 3 races that didn’t already have them.

The Total War Warhammer 3 Shadows of Change DLC introduces three new legendary lords for those of you who buy the pack – The Changeling of Tzeentch, Yuan Bo of Grand Cathay, and Mother Ostankya of Kislev. The pack has seen plenty of player pushback over its higher price point than previous such offerings – but developer Creative Assembly says prices have to go up due to the rising costs of long-term support for the game.

Total War Warhammer 3 patch notes – update 4.0 – August 31, 2023

Here are the new features introduced in the Total War Warhammer 3 update 4.0 patch notes, which goes live on Thursday August 31, 2023:

Aekold Helbrass (Free DLC)

Breathe life into a world of death and destruction as the Conqueror of Kislev, Aekold Helbrass, arrives in Total War Warhammer 3.

Free for all players, this Champion of Tzeentch carries an unusual gift bestowed upon him by his ever-changing Chaos God – with a single touch he can turn death into life! Beware, however, as Helbrass is not a generous Legendary Hero, and he can just as easily take that life away again.

Having left the Empire behind in search of his true purpose, Helbrass was mortally wounded by his mirror image, only to be reborn under Tzeentch as his Champion. With this, he’d finally been granted the motivation he so desperately sought: To Raise Hell.

Aekold Helbrass is now available as a free addition to Tzeentch and certain Warriors of Chaos factions in WARHAMMER III to everyone with a CA Account and can be added to your roster by completing his personal quest chain, The Tale of the True Path.

Shadows of Change (Paid DLC)

Three new Legendary Lords emerge from the shadows! Perform dastardly schemes and trickery with the Changeling of Tzeentch. Establish and execute grand stratagems on a global scale as Yuan Bo of Grand Cathay. Conjure powerful hexes and incantations while engaging in witchcraft, flipping campaigns on their head as Mother Ostankya of Kislev.

Scatter magical spells at random with new Legendary Hero The Blue Scribes of Tzeentch.

Expand your roster with 11 additional units, and enhance your troops with nine new Regiments of Renown.

New Legendary Landmarks

Added 13 new Landmarks across the map in our continued effort to bring fan-favourite locations from the trilogy into Immortal Empires: Glacial Caves (Fateweavers Crevasse) Agrammon’s Menagerie (Castle of Splendour) Desecrated Grove (Haunted Forest) Occupied Imperial Palace (Wei-Jin) Pillar of Bone (Deff Gorge) Huatl (The Awakening) Monument to the Ecstatic Hunt (Shrine of Kurnous) Valley of Many Eyes (Black Pit) Rampaging Oak (Mordheim) Wreck of the Talon of Agony (Haichai) Monolith of the Bloody-Hand (Monolith of Bjorkil Bloody-Hand) Hall of Rebirth (Lahmia) Bells of the Lazarghs (Maw Gate)



New Images

New achievements have made their way to Warhammer 3, even if they snuck out of Chaos Wastes sooner than they should’ve, and are now earnable in Immortal Empires.

This includes two achievements for each race within the game that didn’t already have them, giving everyone from the Warhammer trilogy the chance to track their ultimate victories on any difficulty, with a second achievement for doing the same on Very Hard or Legendary.

Prove yourself worthy with these mighty challenges and rank among some of the best Total War strategists out there.

The full Total War Warhammer 3 patch notes including stability and performance fixes, along with extensive balance changes and gameplay tweaks, can be found here via the Total War website.

