How to unlock the Tower of Fantasy map

Want to know more about the massive Tower of Fantasy map? No doubt, as this stunning free MMORPG lands you in the mysterious – and large – open-world of Aesperia. As you further your journey through this fantasy world, you eventually unlock Hykros and Vera as well, but there’s enough to keep you busy in Aesperia alone.

When you first start exploring, your minimap appears vague and blurry. Not only can you unlock a clearer world map if you know where to look, but there are also some spectacular, fan-made interactive maps at your fingertips, too. These combined can tell you pretty much everything you need to know about Aesperia and Vera, including where to find Omnium Towers, Spacerifts, Puzzles, Minerals, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tower of Fantasy map.

Unlocking the Tower of Fantasy map

First off, you’ll need to know how to unlock the Tower of Fantasy region map. When you first start playing, you’ll only have access to a vague minimap, and will need to venture to your first Omnium Tower to gain access to that region’s full, clear map. Like reaching a high vantage point to survey the land around you (“Everything the light touches is our Kingdom, Wanderer”), reaching the top of an Omnium Tower reveals the nearby area, and the first is the Astra Omnium Tower.

Aesperia’s Omnium Towers:

1. Navia Omnium Tower

2. Warren Omnium Tower

3. Banges Omnium Tower

4. Crown Omnium Tower

5. Astra Omnium Tower

Thankfully, the Tower of Fantasy tutorials are pretty extensive, so you’ll find Aesperia’s first Omnium Tower by simply doing as you’re told. Once you’ve unlocked your main map, you’ll see markers for Omnium Towers, Shelters, Spacerifts, and more.

Unlock the Hykros Tower of Fantasy map

From your main map menu, you’ll be able to see two regions: Aesperia and Vera. While Aesperia is the first you will explore, and Vera remains locked until you reach a higher level, you will also see Hykros. To reach Hykros, you must first complete the Anomaly at the Omnium Tower main quest.

Interactive maps

Genshin Impact’s own interactive map has helped many Travellers find their way around Teyvat, and help others in the process, so it’s no wonder hard-working fans have already started building interactive maps for Tower of Fantasy. One of the easiest to navigate is this one, built in the same way as the Genshin Impact map, so if you’re familiar with the latter, then it will already feel familiar.

Not only does this interactive map help you to locate points of interest, it can lead you to items, such as Gold and Black Nuclei, Crystals, Cores and recipe ingredients, which your in-game map does not. There is also a useful community feature, allowing you to share images of your finds, or look at those others have shared, in case something is particularly tricky to uncover.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

With this in mind, we’re sure you’ll have no trouble navigating the massive open-world of Tower of Fantasy, and mastering your new life as a Wanderer. Given the size of the sandbox world, you might also be keen to find out which Tower of Fantasy vehicles you can obtain to get you to your location quicker. If there is anything Genshin Impact is missing, it’s definitely motorbikes.