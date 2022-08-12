Tower of Fantasy vehicles list and how to unlock every vehicle

Tower of Fantasy vehicles are one of the cool new innovations in this anime-style open-world game. Alongside the Tower of Fantasy characters system, the inclusion of vehicles will let you traverse the world of Aida quickly, and in considerable style.

There are eight Tower of Fantasy vehicles in the game at the moment – which is available to download now – and you’ll get access to your first very quickly. There’s not much variation in terms of what vehicles are able to do, but there are a broad range of options so you’re bound to see something that fits your style, provided you can unlock it first. Read on to find out more about all the Tower of Fantasy vehicles and how to get them.

Here is a list of all the vehicles in Tower of Fantasy:

Falcon

Chaser

Omnium Beast VII

Voyager

Monocross

Dust Wheeler

2613

Mechbird

How to unlock vehicles

You can unlock the Falcon early in Tower of Fantasy. Simply follow the early-game storyline until you visit Hykros for the first time. At the end of the quest chain there, before you return to the surface of Aida, you’ll be given the Falcon to help you traverse the map quicker.

Five of the remaining seven vehicles require you to collect the various components that make up the vehicle, which you will then forge together to create the complete ride that you’ll then be able to equip and move around with. Four of these five vehicles’ components are found via world exploration, whereas the Mechbird is tied to one of the special launch events, which we will explain below.

The remaining two vehicles don’t require you to collect components – instead they are given as rewards for completing specific activities. It’s also worth noting that vehicles are separate from certain Tower of Fantasy Relics, such as the jetpack and the hoverboard, which also aid you in traversing the world.

All Tower of Fantasy vehicles

Here is a complete overview of the vehicles currently available in Tower of Fantasy.

Falcon

This two-wheel motorbike is as stylish as it is fast and easy to acquire. As mentioned above, you acquire this one from Cobalt-B when you visit Hykros for the first time and complete the short quest-chain there.

Chaser

This is essentially a sci-fi looking pogostick that hovers, perfect for all you inner-city millennials wanting to relive your segway dreams. To forge it, you need to collect two components: the Magnetic Rod and the Maglev Stalker, which are found via world exploration.

Omnium Beast VII

We’re not sure what happened to the previous six Omnium Beasts, but the seventh iteration looks pretty slick, and as you ride around in this bipedal walking device you can pretend you’re half-Gundam. To forge this vehicle you need to collect three components: the Omnium Beast: Cockpit, Omnium Beast: Left Arm, and the Omnium Beast: Right Arm, all of which are found via world exploration.

Voyager

Not related to the Star Trek ship of the same name, this single-seater hover car looks as cheap as it does cheerful, complete with road racer-style bonnet exhaust. To forge this vehicle you need to collect four components: the Voyager Engine, Voyager Thruster, Voyager Control Room, and the Voyager Hull. These are all found via world exploration.

Monocross

If you’ve been playing Horizon: Forbidden West recently and felt there weren’t enough cybernetic unicorns in the world, you’re in luck. To forge this magnificent metallic steed, you need to collect four components: the Unicorn Power Core, Unicorn Bionic Frame, Unicorn Cyberlimbs, and the Unicorn Head. These are all acquired via world exploration.

Dust Wheeler

This single-seater mono-wheel buggy looks like it busted right out of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and right into our hearts. This vehicle is unlocked by competing in the Apex League, as a reward for achieving the rank of Grand Marshal in a season.

2613

I don’t know what to tell you, this is a floating blue rubik’s cube that is allegedly also a vehicle. According to the in-game description it’s able to “move easily, even on bumpy roads” but it’s also “particularly obvious at night”. To unlock this vehicle, you need to complete the Operation event ‘Franz’s Gift’.

Mechbird

Move over, everything else on this list, the GOAT has arrived. Except it’s a bird – a mechbird, to be precise. To unlock this bipedal walker of wonder, you need to collect four components: The Mechbird: Head, Mechbird: Torso, Mechbird: Legs, and the Mechbird: Core. The components are obtained during week four of the Road Strife Global Launch event.

Vehicle maintenance missions and refit

There are dedicated mechanics for vehicles which unlock when you hit character level 32. Maintenance missions will task you with seeking out specific materials to level up the maintenance level of the vehicle. More missions will generate as you complete missions and the mission list refreshes daily in case you get stuck on one. You’ll stop receiving new maintenance missions when a vehicle’s maintenance level surpasses your character level.

There’s no purpose for the maintenance missions prior to level 32, although once unlocked upgrading a vehicle’s popularity through completing maintenance missions can unlock things like extra paint jobs. Every vehicle also has a refit mechanic, which unlocks at level 32 as well.

That’s everything you need to know about the Tower of Fantasy vehicle list. For more tips to get you started, here’s what you need to know about Tower of Fantasy’s leveling system, as well as the Tower of Fantasy battle pass so you don’t miss out on some handy free stuff to see you through the early game.