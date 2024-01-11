Grab a free Steam key for this new Stardew Valley-like innkeeper sim

With the release of the latest update for Travellers Rest on Steam, we have ten early access keys to give away to a lucky few winners.

Traveller's Rest giveaway: A blonde woman with braided pigtails holds a tray filled with mugs of beer.
Dave Irwin

Published:

Travellers Rest 

While it may spark many comparisons to the charming farming sim Stardew Valley, Travellers Rest has historically been more about providing a nice place to stay for weary wanderers, becoming the best tavern keeper in all the land. What may begin as just a small room with a couple of brews on tap soon becomes an inn with a fully stocked kitchen and boarding for guests. You can even join in the adventuring and go out into the world to gather rare treasures to display proudly in your place of business.

YouTube Thumbnail

The management game has been in Steam Early Access for quite a while but has seen many updates that add new features. The Recipes and Farming update, for example, adds new crop systems, recipe fragments, weather, and more. So, to celebrate the recent release of the Recipes and Farming update for Travellers Rest, we’ve partnered with developer Isolated Games to give away ten Steam Early Access keys for the base game.

If you want to win an indie game that has the charming 2D style of Stardew Valley but with more of a focus on putting beer on tap, you can use the widget below. Best of luck!

PCGN – Traveller’s Rest giveaway

While you’re here, if you’re in the market for other farming games, we have a full list of the very best agricultural simulators on the market that you should try right now, including the likes of Farming Simulator and Harvest Moon.

Dave is a Guides Writer at PCGamesN. He's partial to a good Soulslike like Lords of the Fallen and is always up for a hunt in Monster Hunter Rise. If he's not playing fighting games like Street Fighter 6, you'll find him bashing badniks in Sonic games or demolishing demons in Diablo 4. Outside of guides, Dave also attends preview events, including Dragon's Dogma 2 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, writing features about GTA 6 and the best Steam indies, and reviewing games, most recently Mortal Kombat 1. Before PCGN, Dave wrote for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, and TheSixthAxis. Just don’t talk to him about old games, board games, or birdwatching; he won’t shut up about any of them!