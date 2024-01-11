Grab a free Steam key for this new Stardew Valley-like innkeeper sim

While it may spark many comparisons to the charming farming sim Stardew Valley, Travellers Rest has historically been more about providing a nice place to stay for weary wanderers, becoming the best tavern keeper in all the land. What may begin as just a small room with a couple of brews on tap soon becomes an inn with a fully stocked kitchen and boarding for guests. You can even join in the adventuring and go out into the world to gather rare treasures to display proudly in your place of business.

The management game has been in Steam Early Access for quite a while but has seen many updates that add new features. The Recipes and Farming update, for example, adds new crop systems, recipe fragments, weather, and more. So, to celebrate the recent release of the Recipes and Farming update for Travellers Rest, we’ve partnered with developer Isolated Games to give away ten Steam Early Access keys for the base game.

If you want to win an indie game that has the charming 2D style of Stardew Valley but with more of a focus on putting beer on tap, you can use the widget below. Best of luck!

