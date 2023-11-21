Is Turnip Boy Robs a Bank on Game Pass? At first glance, you wouldn’t think someone as adorable as Turnip Boy would be capable of robbing a bank, but that’s where you’ve gone wrong. The best criminals are the ones who hide in plain sight, luring you into a false sense of security before you realize you’ve been had.

Go on a journey with Turnip Boy and his fearsome Pickled Gang in this action-adventure game as you plan the perfect heist. Not only will the story keep you entertained with its comedic beats, but there are elements from roguelike games to ensure your next playthrough is different every time. Like Turnip Boy, if you’re looking to save some cash, you’re going to want to know if Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is on Game Pass.

Is Turnip Boy Robs a Bank on Game Pass?

Yes, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is coming to Game Pass when it launches sometime in 2023. This follows the success of Snoozy Kazoo’s first game, Turnips Boy Commits Tax Evasion which launched in 2022 on Xbox Game Pass.

We still don’t know when Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is set to launch, but the developers have promised the game should arrive before the end of the year. Don’t forget to keep your Game Pass subscription topped up until the end of the year if you want to experience Turnip Boy’s latest adventure.

That should be everything you need to know about Turnip Boy Robs a Bank on Game Pass. Looking for more games like this one? Head on over to our indie games list to discover plenty of AAA titles developed by small teams. We also have an article detailing the PC Game Pass games list if you want to see what has been added to the service recently.