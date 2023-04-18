Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and more up to 80% off in big Ubisoft sale

A massive Ubisoft store sale includes loads of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and Rainbow Six games at up to 80% off right now, including DLCs and special editions of many action-adventure games, too.

The Ubisoft Digital Dealz sale has just started, and it’s running until April 27 at 6am PT/ 9am ET/ 2pm BST / midnight AEDT. It should also be noted that these games are available on Ubisoft Connect, the publisher’s own storefront and launcher.

There are plenty of deals on the Ubisoft store right now from series like Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, The Division, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six Siege, and many more, so we’ve put together some of the biggest savings and best games currently on offer.

Far Cry 6 is $15.00 / £12.50

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition is $13.50 / £11.25

Anno 1800 is $15.00 / £12.50

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is $19.80 / £16.50

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is $15.00 / £12.50

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition is $9.90 / £8.58

Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition is $15.00 / £12.60

South Park The Fractured But Whole is $10.00 / £10.00

For Honor is $7.50 / £6.50

Watch Dogs Legion is $9.00 / £7.50

Watch Dogs 2 is $7.50 / £7.50

Immortals Fenyx Rising is $12.00 / £10.00

Splinter Cell Blacklist is $7.50 / £4.20

Splinter Cell is $2.50 / £1.07

Rayman 3 Hoodlum Havoc is $1.50 £1.07

Rayman Legends is $6.00 / £3.40

These are just some of our top picks, so you can expect other games in these series and their DLCs to also be a lot cheaper during the Ubisoft sale as well. So if you want Splinter Cell Conviction, Assassin’s Creed Origins, or some of the many For Honor DLCs, those are available too.

Personally, I’d recommend picking up some of the Rayman games. Rayman Legends is an excellent co-op platformer with so much content stuffed into it that you’ll be thinking it’s two games, which it almost is with all the added Rayman Origins levels. Rayman 3 is also my all-time favourite game, and a brilliant 3D platformer back from when they were all the rage.

There are also a lot of Assassin’s Creed games available here, with very similar prices to the Assassin’s Creed Humble Steam sale, so it’s worth comparing offers if you find a specific entry you like.

Click the box below to be taken to the Ubisoft deals page to check them out for yourself.

