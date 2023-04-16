Prepare for Assassin’s Creed Mirage with this vast series Steam sale

This Humble Steam sale is absolutely worth a browse, as it can help you get ready for some of the biggest upcoming PC games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Mortal Kombat 12, Street Fighter 6, and Stalker 2. A slew of classics are available at greatly reduced prices, so get on it.

The Humble Steam sale ends on April 21 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST, and April 22 at 4am AEDT, so you’ve got a few days to peruse what’s on offer between some of the best fighting, farming, and action games around on PC at the moment.

Humble Farmers and Fighters Steam sale offers

The Steam sale reaches well beyond just Assassin’s Creed, Stalker, Mortal Kombat, and a number of farming sims, but we’ve put together a list of what we think are some of the biggest deals and best games on offer in the sale below. Some games also have season passes, DLCs, and deluxe editions on sale as well, but Assassin’s Creed is the star of the show.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $19.79 / £16.49

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 / £12.49

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $11.99 / £9.99

Assassin’s Creed Director’s Cut – $5.99 / £2.57

Assassin’s Creed 2 – $5.99 / $2.57

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – $5.99 / £3.74

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $13.19 / £11.21

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $6.59 / $5.60

Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99 / £7.99

Stalker bundle – $11.99 / £6.29

Street Fighter 5 – $4.99 / $3.99

So if you’re ecstatic about the Street Fighter 6 release date, Stalker 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there’s certainly something here for you.

The early Assassin’s Creed games in this Steam sale are good preparation for Mirage, which should really hone in on being a smaller adventure, while I’m an advocate of both Origins and Odyssey; the latter especially because sailing around Ancient Greece taking on mythological creatures while talking to famous historians and politicians was the most fun I’ve ever had in a videogame. You can also Spartan kick almost anyone off cliffs, and that never gets old.

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag is also an obvious choice if you want to replay it on PC or dive into the pirate adventure for the first time – then you can dive into the strange Black Flag sequel too. It finds a great balance between the map size, amount of side content, and still manages to introduce ship combat and pirate-based mechanics in a way that feels fresh almost a decade on. Wait, how is Black Flag nearly ten? Oh no.

There are also plenty of Harvest Moon and other farming games available in the bundle if you’ve got tired of Stardew Valley and want something with a different spin on it. I was surprised to see so many Worms games in there too, with the 3D antics of Worms Ultimate Mayhem unlocking something in my brain I thought I’d lost.

This sale should be more than enough to keep you both distracted and informed on some of the year’s biggest upcoming PC games, and if not our breakdown of the best free PC games you can play right now should do the trick.