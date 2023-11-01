Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 looks like the gaming equivalent of smashing action figures together, but it’s got more finesse than you can shake Thor’s hammer at. This one-on-one-brawler pits 50 fighters against each other, drawn from Marvel and Capcom’s respective stables. And at 70% off on Steam, this cross-universe scrapper is an absolute bargain.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, the latest and possibly last entry in the MvC series, wasn’t abysmal but Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 remains its absolute peak. While it’s over ten years old (an enhanced version of the original Marvel vs Capcom 3) it’s a regular fixture at Evo fighting tournaments. Though you don’t have to be a wizard to play it.

Technically, it’s a one-on-one fighting game, but you assemble a team of three brawlers and can summon them for a quick assist or switch them out as you see fit.

And while the characters are divided into stables, there’s nothing to stop you from mixing fighters up. Want to watch Captain America pummel Phoenix Wright while Resident Evil 3’s Nemesis steps into assist?

No, I’m absolutely not making that up. Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3’s 50-strong fighting roster includes all the obvious candidates – Ryu, Wolverine, the Hulk etc. But you can also step up as Phoenix Wright, Dead Rising’s Frank West, Viewtiful Joe and others.

Want to take on Galactus as Vergil from Devil May Cry? Go right ahead. That’s a match-up you won’t see in any Disney Plus series or MCU movie.

So it’s an absolute steal at $7.49 / £5.99 on Steam. That’s 70% off from $24.99/£19.99 and, if SteamDB is on the money, the lowest price the game has ever been. Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 is on sale on the Steam store, part of the Capcom Halloween Sale, until November 7th. And while it’s not in the same league, Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite is 80% off, too.

