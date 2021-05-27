Sony leaked its own Uncharted 4 PC announcement and didn’t even try to hide it

Normally I’d have a whole lot of things to say about ‘rumours’ and ‘reports’ and ‘grains of salt’ at the top of a story like this, but all that goes out the window when a publisher leaks its own announcement. Yes, Uncharted 4 is coming to PC, according to a publicly available financial report from Sony’s PlayStation division.

In an ‘off console’ segment of Sony’s gaming financial results, the company says that the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port has had an over 250% return on investment. Sony reckons that the port is successfully creating new fans, including those in regions that don’t typically play console games.

Next to that, the company says there are “more PC releases planned”, including Days Gone (released just after the period reflected in this report) and yes, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Sony has previously indicated that a selection of PlayStation Studios titles will continue to come to PC, but this is the first time we’ve seen specific word of any title beyond Days Gone.

Bizarrely, Sony has already had to issue a correction for this financial report, as it originally included a logo for the upcoming, as-yet-untitled God of War game which suggested it would be called ‘God of War: Ragnarok’. The report has since been reposted with the original God of War logo, but the apparently-accidental Uncharted 4 PC reveal remains intact.

I, for one, can’t wait for our April Fools gag about Last of Us 2 coming to PC to become real. The world of upcoming PC games is sure to have many more surprises in store.