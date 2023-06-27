All the best Uncharted games are cheap right now

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is one of the best action-adventure games on PC. Essentially turning Indiana Jones into a videogame, the PlayStation Studios and Naughty Dog collection came to PCs in 2022 as Sony shifts many of its exclusives to the platform, and this Uncharted game Steam sale is certainly one you don’t want to miss.

With PlayStation PC ports set to come out around two to three years after a console release, in most cases, there are already a lot of great games to keep an eye on sales for. Two of my favorite videogame guys in Ratchet and Clank are coming to Steam soon, and a recent Spider-Man sale saw both of the web-slinger’s games dirt cheap, too.

The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection now joins the sale ranks, as the collection of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves is a whopping 40% off on Steam. You can expect to pay $29.99 or £26.99 for the two games, which come with a whole host of enhancements and PC-specific features. You’ve got until Monday, July 3, so don’t wait around too long.

There’s 4K resolution, reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, variable load speed, ultra-wide monitor support, PS5 DualSense controller support, control remapping, and so much more. We’ve even got a breakdown of the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements so you can be sure that your rig is up to the demanding challenge.

While we wait for the actual Indiana Jones game, with the pitch for Todd Howard’s Indy game apparently impressing Xbox, the most recent entries in the Uncharted series aren’t just holdovers, they’re truly excellent. Check them out on Steam right now.

