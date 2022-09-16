Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements have arrived, and the adventure could make the best gaming PC sweat. While the game should work on an older Nvidia GeForce graphics card, matching the game’s PlayStation 5 performance is another story entirely.

According to Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements, you’ll be able to play the console port caper using an Nvidia GTX 960. It’s worth noting that opting for minimum specs will result in PlayStation 3 levels of performance, as things will be capped at 30fps 720p with medium settings applied.

Minimum

720p/30fps Recommended

1080p/30fps Performance

1440p/60fps Ultra

4K/60fps Preset Medium High High Ultra OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows10 64-bit CPU Intel i5-4330

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-4770

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i7-7700k

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 960

AMD R9 290X Nvidia GTX 1060

AMD RX 570 Nvidia RTX 2070

AMD RX 5700 XT Nvidia RTX 3080

AMD RX 6800 VRAM 4GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage 126GB SSD 126GB SSD 126GB SSD 126GB SSD

If you’d rather boost fps and enjoy the treasure hunt at higher resolutions, Naughty Dog says you’ll need a GPU with at least 8GB VRAM. Using a rig equipped with an RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT should help you play at 1440p 60fps, but you’ll need one of the best graphics card options available, like the RTX 3080, to up things to 4K.

You won’t necessarily need the best gaming CPU to enjoy the Uncharted collection with higher settings enabled, but Naughty Dog’s processor recommendations are far from lightweight. If you’re happy with seventh-gen visuals and frame rate, you can get away with using something like the Intel i5-4330 – a chip that arrived way back in 2013.

The Sony dev lists an Intel i9-9900k among its 4K 60fps recommendations, so enjoying the Uncharted Collection on PC at its best may require more than one pricey upgrade. While the game is also arguably ravenous for gaming RAM, Naughty Dog’s 16GB recommendations are fairly standard for a big-budget release, and meeting the game’s 8GB minimum shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Lastly, if your rig is still rocking an old mechanical hard drive, you may want to consider investing in the best SSD for gaming before picking up the Legacy of Thieves Collection. Naughty Dog specifically recommends using a solid state drive, even when sticking to minimum specs, and the Uncharted Steam download requires a whopping 126GB of storage space.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam Deck

Valve hasn’t confirmed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam Deck compatibility yet, but it could earn its Verified stripes upon release. Spider-Man Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War all feature the storefront’s seal of approval, so Nathan Drake’s outing will likely also be ‘Great on Deck’.

