Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements have arrived, and the adventure could make the best gaming PC sweat. While the game should work on an older Nvidia GeForce graphics card, matching the game’s PlayStation 5 performance is another story entirely.
According to Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements, you’ll be able to play the console port caper using an Nvidia GTX 960. It’s worth noting that opting for minimum specs will result in PlayStation 3 levels of performance, as things will be capped at 30fps 720p with medium settings applied.
|Minimum
720p/30fps
|Recommended
1080p/30fps
|Performance
1440p/60fps
|Ultra
4K/60fps
|Preset
|Medium
|High
|High
|Ultra
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i5-4330
AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel i7-4770
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
|Intel i7-7700k
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GTX 960
AMD R9 290X
|Nvidia GTX 1060
AMD RX 570
|Nvidia RTX 2070
AMD RX 5700 XT
| Nvidia RTX 3080
AMD RX 6800
|VRAM
|4GB
|4GB
|8GB
|16GB
|Storage
|126GB SSD
|126GB SSD
|126GB SSD
|126GB SSD
If you’d rather boost fps and enjoy the treasure hunt at higher resolutions, Naughty Dog says you’ll need a GPU with at least 8GB VRAM. Using a rig equipped with an RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT should help you play at 1440p 60fps, but you’ll need one of the best graphics card options available, like the RTX 3080, to up things to 4K.
You won’t necessarily need the best gaming CPU to enjoy the Uncharted collection with higher settings enabled, but Naughty Dog’s processor recommendations are far from lightweight. If you’re happy with seventh-gen visuals and frame rate, you can get away with using something like the Intel i5-4330 – a chip that arrived way back in 2013.
The Sony dev lists an Intel i9-9900k among its 4K 60fps recommendations, so enjoying the Uncharted Collection on PC at its best may require more than one pricey upgrade. While the game is also arguably ravenous for gaming RAM, Naughty Dog’s 16GB recommendations are fairly standard for a big-budget release, and meeting the game’s 8GB minimum shouldn’t be too much of an issue.
Lastly, if your rig is still rocking an old mechanical hard drive, you may want to consider investing in the best SSD for gaming before picking up the Legacy of Thieves Collection. Naughty Dog specifically recommends using a solid state drive, even when sticking to minimum specs, and the Uncharted Steam download requires a whopping 126GB of storage space.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam Deck
Valve hasn’t confirmed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam Deck compatibility yet, but it could earn its Verified stripes upon release. Spider-Man Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War all feature the storefront’s seal of approval, so Nathan Drake’s outing will likely also be ‘Great on Deck’.
Take the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?