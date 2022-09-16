Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements

Uncharted system requirements: Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in centre with blurred landscape backdrop

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements have arrived, and the adventure could make the best gaming PC sweat. While the game should work on an older Nvidia GeForce graphics card, matching the game’s PlayStation 5 performance is another story entirely.

According to Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements, you’ll be able to play the console port caper using an Nvidia GTX 960. It’s worth noting that opting for minimum specs will result in PlayStation 3 levels of performance, as things will be capped at 30fps 720p with medium settings applied.

Minimum
720p/30fps		 Recommended
1080p/30fps		 Performance
1440p/60fps		 Ultra
4K/60fps
Preset Medium High High  Ultra
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit  Windows10 64-bit
CPU Intel i5-4330
AMD Ryzen 3 1200		 Intel i7-4770
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X		 Intel i7-7700k
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X		 Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB  16GB
GPU Nvidia GTX 960
AMD R9 290X		 Nvidia GTX 1060
AMD RX 570		 Nvidia RTX 2070
AMD RX 5700 XT		  Nvidia RTX 3080
AMD RX 6800
VRAM 4GB 4GB 8GB  16GB
Storage 126GB SSD 126GB SSD 126GB SSD  126GB SSD

If you’d rather boost fps and enjoy the treasure hunt at higher resolutions, Naughty Dog says you’ll need a GPU with at least 8GB VRAM. Using a rig equipped with an RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT should help you play at 1440p 60fps, but you’ll need one of the best graphics card options available, like the RTX 3080, to up things to 4K.

You won’t necessarily need the best gaming CPU to enjoy the Uncharted collection with higher settings enabled, but Naughty Dog’s processor recommendations are far from lightweight. If you’re happy with seventh-gen visuals and frame rate, you can get away with using something like the Intel i5-4330 – a chip that arrived way back in 2013.

The Sony dev lists an Intel i9-9900k among its 4K 60fps recommendations, so enjoying the Uncharted Collection on PC at its best may require more than one pricey upgrade. While the game is also arguably ravenous for gaming RAM, Naughty Dog’s 16GB recommendations are fairly standard for a big-budget release, and meeting the game’s 8GB minimum shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Lastly, if your rig is still rocking an old mechanical hard drive, you may want to consider investing in the best SSD for gaming before picking up the Legacy of Thieves Collection. Naughty Dog specifically recommends using a solid state drive, even when sticking to minimum specs, and the Uncharted Steam download requires a whopping 126GB of storage space.

Steam Deck with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves page on screen

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam Deck

Valve hasn’t confirmed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam Deck compatibility yet, but it could earn its Verified stripes upon release. Spider-Man Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War all feature the storefront’s seal of approval, so Nathan Drake’s outing will likely also be ‘Great on Deck’.

