Skyrim’s Thomas the Tank Engine modder has his own RPG on the way

We’ve all seen the Trainwiz Thomas the Tank Engine mods from hit games like Skyrim and Starfield, but the man behind the mods is adding a new string to his bow. Not content with simply replacing dragons with terrifying trains, Trainwiz is now releasing his own RPG called Underspace, and it looks pretty damn cool.

Underspace has just launched Early Access, meaning you can check out this impressive RPG while it is still being developed and explore the deepest depths of space in a range of striking starships. The title is inspired by a whole host of classic space games and will offer users an open-world, arcade style dogfighting experience with incredible attention to detail.

Described as the “spiritual successor to Freelancer,” Underspace utilizes a “Lovecraftian setting” and fills it with up to 70 hand-crafted star systems, 20 original bosses from fantastical monsters to space pirates, and the opportunity for a unique playthrough depending on where you want to take the story. The game has a single player campaign mode with a main quest, side quests, PvP, and co-op multiplayer modes. A demo of the MMORPG will be made available to play during the upcoming February edition of Steam Next Fest.

Of course, given Trainwiz’s reputation, we all want to know what Underspace will look like with Thomas the Tank Engine flying through space and battling these intergalactic beasts, right? Well, the game is also going to include modding support, so let your imagination run wild!

You can get a look at Underspace via Early Access on Steam right now, or you can wait for the fully refined game to drop on the platform on Wednesday April 10.

