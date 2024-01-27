Looking for that next big RPG after Baldur’s Gate 3? Look no further. With worldbuilding from the iconic mind of Ed Greenwood, creator of the phenomenally popular Forgotten Realms setting for Dungeons and Dragons, Unforetold: Witchstone is out now via Steam Early Access. A choice-driven CPRG sandbox that lets you shape the very fate of its world through a reactive influence system, Witchstone promises to be a perfect way to fill that post-BG3 hole in your life.

Unforetold: Witchstone is set in a universe built by developer Spearhead Games in conjunction with Greenwood, whose Forgotten Realms setting has been one of the most beloved across all RPGs. If you’ve played Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll be very familiar with Faerûn – it’s the central continent of the Forgotten Realms, which also includes other iconic DnD cities such as Neverwinter and Waterdeep. He’s also worked on Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter games, before turning his hand to assisting in the worldbuilding for Witchstone.

As you explore the lands of Kalsundia with your party of adventurers, you’ll make friends or enemies with its many inhabitants and factions. You’ll have the opportunity to make impactful choices – to “sow the seeds of chaos, unite people against tyranny, become a conqueror and more.” Building on this is the game’s influence system, which affects your perception across the world as you become increasingly more powerful and well-known.

Along with this decision-making, there are all the usual delights you’d expect from such a tabletop-inspired CRPG. That includes deep character creation and customization down to your appearance, stats and abilities, and tactical combat and stealth that allows you to deal with problems in as loud or silent a manner as you fancy – providing you can roll well enough.

Unforetold: Witchstone is out now on Steam in early access. Spearhead Games says about half the planned final content is present in the launch version, and it hopes this early access period will last for about one year as it gathers “feedback on our unique influence system, sandbox RPG mechanics, the overall gameplay loop, and how players can affect the world.” Given what a huge boon early access was for Baldur’s Gate 3, I’m hopeful a similar approach will likewise help Unforetold: Witchstone to reach its full potential.

