Bodycam FPS Unrecord is “not a scam” and will have “no bias,” dev says

Ultra-realistic bodycam FPS game Unrecord launched its Steam page and a new trailer this week, highlighting movement and shooting mechanics, as well as hinting at some of the game’s story. Casting the player as a police officer, Unrecord is built to resemble actual footage recovered from a body camera, with the first gameplay trailer showing a gunfight in an abandoned building. Now, developer Drama answers questions about Unrecord, saying the game is authentic, built in Unreal Engine 5, and does not use VR. The developer also says that Unrecord will “avoid undesirable topics.”

In a developer Q and A, Drama responds to “concerns from players,” first addressing some responses that doubt whether the footage in the first Unrecord gameplay trailer is captured completely in-engine.

“There have been many doubts raised about the authenticity of the gameplay,” Drama says. “The game is developed on Unreal Engine 5, and the game footage is captured from an executable and played using a keyboard and mouse. It is not a VR game.

“Considering the high production costs of a videogame and our global reputation at stake, if Unrecord were a scam, it would be a blockbuster scam. Therefore, it is logically not one. We do not use any real videos or external rendering to Unreal Engine for the creation of Unrecord. Unrecord is (un)real.”

The developer then addresses whether Unrecord is “pro-police or anti-police,” explaining that Unrecord “does not engage in any foreign policy,” and will not present any “biased takes.”

“The game does not engage in any foreign policy and is not inspired by any real-life events,” Drama says. “The game will obviously avoid any undesirable topics such as discrimination, racism, and violence against women and minorities. The game will have no biased or Manichaean take on criminal acts and police violence.

“We also respect and understand people who may feel disturbed by the game’s images,” Drama continues. “Art cannot fight against interpretation. The public generally trusts film, series, and novel writers on the intelligence of the point of view when it comes to detective, gangster, or police stories. Why not for a videogame? If the game presents political messages, they will be made consciously or in your interpretation. If the game aims to be subversive in certain countries, we will assume the label.”

Drama also says that “justifying the undisclosed content” of Unrecord would lead to spoilers. In terms of a release date, Drama says that, as an independent studio that is self-funded, and given that Unrecord is its first game, it currently cannot speculate on a release date or even an “estimated year.”

