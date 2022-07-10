V Rising mod camera turns it into a Skyrim survival game

V Rising is a fantastic vampire game but a possible sticking point for some players is the Diablo-style top-down camera angle. This updated V Rising mod can easily change that by adding seamless first-person and third-person camera options – essentially creating a survival game version of Skyrim or Elden Ring.

The V Rising camera has been around for a little while but it’s undergone a lot of revisions, improvements, and bug fixes since its initial release – to the point where it’s now pretty seamless, and incredibly easy to install. Grab the BepInExPack and paste the contents of the folder there into the main V Rising Steam folder, then put the .dll files for the Modern Camera mod into a new ‘plugins’ folder within the BepInEx folder.

Then load V Rising, play any server apart from an official one, then scroll with the mouse wheel to zoom in the camera. You can either stop at an MMO-style third-person or head straight to Ark: Survival Evolved first-person.

I tried it and, while the combat is a little trickier, it did just feel like a first-person MMO like Elder Scrolls Online – complete with the hotbar at the bottom of the screen for skills. I could honestly see myself playing all of V Rising like that, even if the draw distance isn’t huge (of course).

If you want to play V Rising and aren’t a fan of the top-down camera, give it a try. It may change your mind.

If you want to further modify V Rising, here are some useful admin commands so you can do just that.