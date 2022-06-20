All V Rising admin commands

Looking for all the V Rising admin commands? If you’re getting tired of finding and unlocking new materials and recipes to advance in this survival game, then here are all of the console commands to easily generate materials or cut down on travel time by teleporting across the map.

First, you need to enable admin commands in V Rising before using them. In some cases, you may need to complete an extra step – depending on the server you’re using – to give you admin permissions to use commands. We’ve included exactly how to enable admin commands in V Rising and a list of all cheats available. You can also use the console command ‘list’ to quickly access a full list of all console commands available in the hit vampire game.

How to enable admin commands in V Rising

Follow these steps to activate commands and cheats:

Step 1: Select ‘options’ in the main menu or pause menu

Step 2: Go to ‘general’ and enable console

Step 3: Go back to the game and press the Tilde key (~) to open console commands

Step 4: Press the Tilde key to and type ‘adminauth’ to enable admin access

V Rising teleport admin commands

Teleport

TeleportPlayerToMe

TeleportPlayerToMousePosition

TeleportToChunk

TeleportToChunkWaypoint

TeleportToPlayer

V Rising general admin commands

Addtime

Alias

Adminauth

Admindeauth

Bancharacter (Character Name)

Banned

Banuser (Steam ID)

Bind (Key Combination, Command)

Clanaccept

Clandecline

Clear

ClearTempBindings

Claninvite (Unnamed Argument)

Clanleave

Connect (Address, Steam ID, Port, Password)

Disconnect

GatherAllAllies

GatherAllAlliesExceptMe

GatherAllNonAllies

GatherAllPlayers

GatherAllPlayersExceptMe

Give (What, Amount)

Giveset (What)

Hidecursor (Unnamed Argument)

Kick (Character Name)

Kill

List (Optional: Category)

Listusers (Include Disconnected)

Localization (Language)

MultiCommand (Commands)

PlayerTeleport

Reconnect

Setadminlevel (User, Level)

Unbind (Key Combination)

Unban (User Index)

V Rising debugging admin commands

Adminonlydebugevents (Unnamed Argument)

ClientBuildingDebugging (Unnamed Argument)

Copy (Command)

CopyDebugDump

CopyPositionDump

CreateDebugDump

CreatePerformanceDump

DebugViewEnabled (Unnamed Argument)

Depthoffield (Unnamed Argument)

DumpArchetypeInformation (Which, Num to print, Full info)

DumpBlobAssetMemoryInfo (Which)

DumpChunkFragmentation (Which, ExtraDebugging)

DumpComponentMemoryInfo (Which)

DumpDynamicBufferMemoryInfo (Which)

DumpEntity (World, Entity, Full Dump)

DumpEntityQueries (Which)

DumpEverything (Which)

DumpPrefabGUIDEntities (World, Component, Include Disabled, Include Prefabs)

DumpQueryArchetypes (Which, OnlyRequired, AlsoLogToConsole)

DumpSystemMemory (Which, AlsoLogToConsole)

GarbageCollectArchetypes (Which)

GcCollect

JobThreads (Threads)

Logdestroyevents (Which, State)

Lowqualityatmosphere (Unnamed Argument)

MeasureSystemPerformance (Unnamed Argument)

OpenCrashDumpFolder

OpenLogsFolder

PerformanceTestChunks (Jump Distance, Test Mode)

Performchunkdefragmentation (Which)

Printactivesequences

Printactivesounds

Printallsequences

Printdestroyevents (Which)

PrintDynamicResSettings

Printsunvfxstate

Setmipmaplevel (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument)

Setresolution (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument)

Setsystemenabled (Which, Unnamed Argument, Enabled)

Startbuildwallpaper (Unnamed Argument)

Texturestreamingenabled (Unnamed Argument)

Texturestreamingmaxlevelreduction (Unnamed Argument)

Texturestreamingmemorybudget (Unnamed Argument)

ToggleDebugViewCategory (Unnamed Argument)

ToggleObserve (Mode)

ToggleSetting (Setting Name, Optional Setting Values)

UnloadUnusedAssets

Useoptimizedqueries (Which, State)

