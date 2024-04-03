V Rising gets big price hike ahead of full launch

I like vampires. I like survival games. So, shock to no one, I really like V Rising. Stunlock’s Dracula-themed adventure intrigued me from the get-go, and I – like many – have plowed countless hours into its early access. However, with the 1.0 launch firmly marked in the calendar, Stunlock has confirmed that V Rising’s price will be increasing – and the jump is pretty significant.

V Rising first dropped in 2022, and has released a swathe of content throughout its early access period. With new biomes, bosses, and the absolutely awesome new Castlevania collab, Vardoran looks very different from all those years ago.

As a result, ahead of the official V Rising release date on May 8, 2024, Stunlock has confirmed that the survival game will rise in price when the 1.0 update launches, noting that a “massive” update is coming to “complete the vampire experience.”

“When we launched into Early Access back in May 2022, we made V Rising available for its current price with the understanding that we were delivering a game still in development,” Stunlock writes in an April 2 Steam blog post. “Players could hop on board at a better rate, creating a great deal for early adopters eager to dive into V Rising while also supporting its development.

“After two years in Early Access, five years of development, and significant progress in the game, the price will now be increased to reflect its full value. We’re happy to be approaching the full 1.0 version of V Rising this May 8, 2024 with another massive update to complete the Vampire Experience! That means we’ll be increasing the price of V Rising on Steam to 34.99 USD/EUR.”

At the moment, V Rising retails for $19.99 / £15.49, and Stunlock warns that “right now is your last chance to get V Rising at its current price. It will be available for this price until April 5, 2024, roughly one month before the full release date.” So, you have two days to pick it up before it increases in price.

