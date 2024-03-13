The full V Rising release date, marking the arrival of the 1.0 version of Stunlock Studios’ beloved survival and vampire game, is finally almost upon us. After two years in Steam Early Access, myriad updates, and a lot of speculation, one of the most-wanted games on the entire Valve platform is coming – and coming soon. The long wait is almost over.

V Rising first arrived in May 2022 and since then has been through a variety of updates, tests, changes, and total transformations to make it one of the most popular survival and vampire games on Early Access. Between the Founders Pack, the Dracula’s Relic Pack, and the Sinister Evolution Pack, Stunlock has certainly kept the blood flowing for the last two years. But now it’s ready to push V Rising out of the shadows for good.

The full V Rising release date is set for Wednesday May 8. As for changes or further expansions, or any other additions that we might see when the game launches in 1.0, you can be sure there are a lot of thrills and blood spills on the way. We’ve already had such much new material to enjoy in V Rising, but hopefully the launch of 1.0 will represent the beginning of the real journey, as the vampire hit finally reaches full pace. Stunlock shares a new trailer for the V Rising release date which you can see via IGN below.

