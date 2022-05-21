Want to know where the best V Rising base locations are? You could just build your maleficent manor in Farbane Woods and leave it at that, but since you’re going to be spending a lot of time gathering materials in this vampire-themed crafting game – and there aren’t many rare resources in the starting area – you’d be better off picking a better location to ensure you’re not too far from your base when daylight interrupts your feasting and foraging.

The best V Rising base locations are near to valuable materials, so keep an eye out for bandit camps so you can command your V Rising servants to raid them for loot. Keep in mind that if you’re playing on a V Rising server with other people, picking the best V Rising base locations is much trickier than in a private game. Everyone is trying to grab some sweet real estate, so constructing your castle requires a bit of extra thought.

To help you find the best V Rising base locations, we’ve found three areas where we recommend you move your castle. We also have some tips to ensure you secure the best plot of land if you’re playing on a server with lots of other players.

Here are the best V Rising base locations:

Dunley Farmlands

This is the best location to build your base as its central location is equidistant from both Silverlight Hills, where you can easily find silver, and the Cursed Forest, where you can mine iron.

Silverlight Hills

If you’d rather focus on gathering silver, this location towards the far west of the map is filled to the brim with valuable metals. This is particularly handy as holding silver damages you over time, so being close to the source saves you some pain.

Cursed Forest

This area, located in the very northeast of the map, gives you easy access to iron and is pretty well isolated – perfect if you want to get away from other players and build a stronghold undisturbed.

How to pick the best spot for your V Rising base

In addition to picking one of the areas above, here are some other things to consider when choosing precisely where to plonk your base:

You’re probably not going to claim the absolute best location in each area when joining an active server, as plenty of other players will have already claimed those spots – don’t sweat the decision too much.

Since other players can destroy your castle on PvP servers, a good way to keep your base relatively safe is to build it in an area where high-level enemies spawn. Stone golems and treants are the Dobermanns of V Rising.

Pay attention to the build area when placing your V Rising castle heart as it tells you roughly how much space you have to work with when expanding your castle.

If you can, try to build close to one of the teleporters as you can use them to get to faraway places with ease.

Keep an eye out for castles in prime locations that are in a state of disrepair. If you can sneak in and destroy the castle heart, you can build your new home on the remains of your rival’s fortress.

And those are the best V Rising base locations. While you are making your base, be sure to create a paddock for your V Rising horse. Upgrading your gear is essential in this vampire game, so check out our guides on making V Rising leather and V Rising whetstone to help you get these refined materials.