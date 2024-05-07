When is V Rising coming out? PC release times

When is V Rising coming out? After a long period in early access it’s time for night to fall and vampires to rise, with the full launch for V Rising coming very soon. If you’ve been lurking in your coffin, waiting for the game to leap out of early access, now’s the time to ready your fangs and gather your cloak as you join the game in version 1.0.

V Rising is one of those games that’s definitely proven the worth of the early access program. Since its initial launch last year, the vampire survival game has grown steadily, responding to player feedback, and unfurling its wings over a large fanbase that has built up around it. Now the time for it to hit its full release is here and after a period of brief downtime, the game will be launching soon.

So when is the V Rising PC release time in your region? Developer Stunlock Studios has provided a handy map that will let you know exactly when you’ll need to be online, ready to jump into the fray, and we’ve got the full details right here.

V Rising release time

On PC, the V Rising release time is 4am PDT / 7am EDT / 12PM BST / 1pm CEST / 9pm AEST Wednesday May 8.

Here’s the full breakdown for time zones and cities:

Los Angeles – 4am PDT – May 8

Mexico City – 5am CST – May 8

New York – 7am EDT – May 8

São Paulo – 8am BRT – May 8

London – 12pm BST – May 8

Cape Town – 1pm SAST – May 8

Stockholm – 1pm CEST – May 8

Ankara – 2pm EEST – May 8

Abu Dhabi – 3pm GST – May 8

Shenzhen – 7pm CST – May 8

Tokyo – 8pm JST – May 8

Sydney – 9pm AEST – May 8

Wellington – 11pm NZST – May 8

Please note that as this is a transition from early access to version 1.0 there is technically no preload for V Rising, though you can buy the Steam Early Access version and install that right now ahead of the full launch.

If you'd like to grab V Rising, why not head over to the game's Steam page to check it out. Before you go, make sure you take a look at the V Rising system requirements and take a peek at our V Rising tips guide to ensure you start your vampire journey right.

