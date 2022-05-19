The V Rising system requirements are finally here as the vampire-themed survival game’s early access period begins. While many an ageing gaming PC should be able to handle running the undead adventure, developer Stunlock Studios outright recommends equipping yourself with the best gaming CPUs on the market and the minimum RAM requirement is on the higher side.

It’s worth noting that given the nature of early access development, the V Rising system requirements are subject to change. However, as of right now you’ll need a processor as powerful as an Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X in order to sink your teeth into the game. That said, there’s quite a gap between the minimum and recommended specs when it comes to CPUs, as V Rising will run best on rigs packing an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X.

Meanwhile the rest of the V Rising System requirements likely won’t have you screaming bloody murder, as the recommended graphics cards top out at the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 and AMD Radeon RX 590. Just make sure you don’t trip up by missing the gaming RAM requirement of 12GB.

Here are the V Rising system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6600

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i5-11600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 12GB 12GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti

AMD Radeon R7 360 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 590 VRAM 2GB 8GB Storage 7GB 7GB

Still unsure if you can run it on your gaming PC? Take the V Rising system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run V Rising?