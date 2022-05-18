Vampire survival game V Rising hits over 46,000 Steam players

There’s a new vampire survival game out on early access and the V Rising Steam player count is very promising indeed – in fact, it seems to be an immediate hit on Steam, as the peak for yesterday stood at more than 46,000 players.

There are a lot of great vampire games on PC and, if the initial player counts are anything to go by, V Rising could take a bite out of all of them and stake its claim to the list. The new game by Battlerite developer Stunlock Studios, V Rising is an isometric open-world game where players start as a weakened vampire and have to rise to become the next Dracula or Robert Pattinson.

It released yesterday, May 17, on Steam Early Access, and according to SteamDB, the launch was a big success. The peak concurrent player count for the last 24 hours was a 46,593 players, and the game still has 32,457 players online right now as of the time of writing. Impressive, especially remembering it’s still only in early access.

Stunlock’s goal is to release V Rising out of early access within 12 months, but the game will likely increase in price before then. You can check out the launch trailer below to see if V Rising suits your tastes.

In other blood-sucking news, Vampire Survivors hits PC Game Pass this week, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is also out, so check out the system requirements to see if your PC’s up to it.