Valheim console commands and cheats

Want to know how to access Valheim’s console commands? If you want to become an all-powerful being on your very own server, or speed up the process when building multiple structures, console commands can save you a lot of time. Whether you want to control the strength and speed of the wind, instantly raise every stat point, or kill all nearby enemies, you can become unstoppable with console commands.

These console commands can even be used with friends on a private server, providing you are the host. Fighting trolls is tough no matter how far you are into the game, but God mode allows your party to avoid taking damage regardless of how powerful your enemies are. We’ve also included the server commands for anyone running their own public servers in case you need to ban any griefers.

We get it, it can be tempting to blast through the tedious parts of a survival game. If you’ve read our Valheim beginner’s guide and you still aren’t having fun, or maybe you’ve already defeated all five Valheim bosses, it may be time to break out the cheats. Here’s everything you need to access Valhelm’s console commands.

Using console commands in Valheim

The console can be opened at any time in-game by pressing F5 on your keyboard. By default, the only commands that work right off the bat are the server commands. It’s important to note that only the server host has access to the console. Guests are unable to use any of these commands unless they’ve been promoted to admin status.

You can find all the server commands by typing ‘help’ into the console. This should bring up a list of all the options available when it comes to kicking, banning, and unbanning players on your server.

Valheim cheats

To access the cheat console commands, you need to type ‘imacheater’ into the console. Typing ‘help’ once more into the console will display a longer list of commands, this time with every cheat command. Once you’ve enabled the cheat console commands, you will have to enter ‘imacheater’ again to disable them.

Valheim console commands

ban [name/ip/userID]

banned

help

info

kick [name/ip/userID]

lodbias [0-5]

unban [name/ip/userID]

beard

dpsdebug – toggle dps debug print

env [env]

event [name] – start event

exploremap – explore entire map

ffsmooth – freefly smoothness

freefly – freefly photo mode

god

goto [x,z] – teleport

hair

killall – kill nearby enemies

listkeys

location – spawn location

players [nr] – force difficult scale (0 = reset)

pos – print current player position

raise skill [skill] [amount]

randomevent

removedrops – remove all item-drops in area

resetcharacter – reset character data

resetenv

resetkeys [name]

resetmap – reset map exploration

resetskill [skill]

resetwind

save – force saving of world

setkey [name]

stopevent – stop current event

tame – tame all nearby tamable creatures

tod -1 OR [0-1]

wind [angle] [intensity]

And that’s all there is to know about Valheim’s console commands. Whether you want to tackle the Viking game with or without cheats, it’s worth reading our Valheim progression guide to help you through. We also have a guide on how to upgrade your Valheim workbench and repair broken tools..