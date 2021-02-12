Valheim console commands and cheats

Want to know how to access Valheim’s console commands? If you want to become an all-powerful being on your very own server, or speed up the process when building multiple structures, console commands can save you a lot of time. Whether you want to control the strength and speed of the wind, instantly raise every stat point, or kill all nearby enemies, you can become unstoppable with console commands.
These console commands can even be used with friends on a private server, providing you are the host. Fighting trolls is tough no matter how far you are into the game, but God mode allows your party to avoid taking damage regardless of how powerful your enemies are. We’ve also included the server commands for anyone running their own public servers in case you need to ban any griefers.
We get it, it can be tempting to blast through the tedious parts of a survival game. If you’ve read our Valheim beginner’s guide and you still aren’t having fun, or maybe you’ve already defeated all five Valheim bosses, it may be time to break out the cheats. Here’s everything you need to access Valhelm’s console commands.
Using console commands in Valheim
The console can be opened at any time in-game by pressing F5 on your keyboard. By default, the only commands that work right off the bat are the server commands. It’s important to note that only the server host has access to the console. Guests are unable to use any of these commands unless they’ve been promoted to admin status.
You can find all the server commands by typing ‘help’ into the console. This should bring up a list of all the options available when it comes to kicking, banning, and unbanning players on your server.
Valheim cheats
To access the cheat console commands, you need to type ‘imacheater’ into the console. Typing ‘help’ once more into the console will display a longer list of commands, this time with every cheat command. Once you’ve enabled the cheat console commands, you will have to enter ‘imacheater’ again to disable them.
Valheim console commands
- ban [name/ip/userID]
- banned
- help
- info
- kick [name/ip/userID]
- lodbias [0-5]
- unban [name/ip/userID]
- beard
- dpsdebug – toggle dps debug print
- env [env]
- event [name] – start event
- exploremap – explore entire map
- ffsmooth – freefly smoothness
- freefly – freefly photo mode
- god
- goto [x,z] – teleport
- hair
- killall – kill nearby enemies
- listkeys
- location – spawn location
- players [nr] – force difficult scale (0 = reset)
- pos – print current player position
- raise skill [skill] [amount]
- randomevent
- removedrops – remove all item-drops in area
- resetcharacter – reset character data
- resetenv
- resetkeys [name]
- resetmap – reset map exploration
- resetskill [skill]
- resetwind
- save – force saving of world
- setkey [name]
- stopevent – stop current event
- tame – tame all nearby tamable creatures
- tod -1 OR [0-1]
- wind [angle] [intensity]
And that’s all there is to know about Valheim’s console commands. Whether you want to tackle the Viking game with or without cheats, it’s worth reading our Valheim progression guide to help you through. We also have a guide on how to upgrade your Valheim workbench and repair broken tools..