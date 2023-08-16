The Valorant Champions 2023 playoffs are just about to start, and Riot esports sponsor Prime Gaming is offering giveaways to help you celebrate one of the biggest events in the yearly calendar for the FPS game. With a ton of cool real-world Valorant goodies up for grabs, along with additional prizes including tickets to the sold-out Champions grand finals in Los Angeles, you’ll want to read on and make sure you don’t miss out on the bonus entry code below.

Daily giveaways are running August 16-26, 2023 throughout the entirety of the grand finals, with daily prizes up for grabs including “merchandise, collectibles, gaming equipment, and more.” If you manage to enter for the first day’s draw on August 16, there’s also three pairs of tickets up for grabs to the Valorant Champs 2023 grand finals at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday August 26.

There’s also a primary giveaway that will feature one grand prize winner and two runners up, and the lucky trio will get their hands on all manner of real-world Valorant swag. The winner will take home over $2,500 worth of goodies including a Valorant Secretlab gaming chair and a rather impressive 11.9-inch statue of operator Phoenix. If you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber, remember you can also claim the Predicament Pals spray right now until August 23 to use in-game.

Valorant Champions 2023 giveaway and how to enter

Here are the prizes up for grabs in the Valorant Champions giveaways:

Daily Giveaways: Now through August 26, Valorant fans have a chance to win daily prizes, consisting of various items, including merchandise, collectibles, gaming equipment and more worth greater than $250 US in value. Today only, the first three daily winners will also score two tickets each to the sold-out VALORANT Champions 2023 Grand Finals at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 26.

Now through August 26, Valorant fans have a chance to win daily prizes, consisting of various items, including merchandise, collectibles, gaming equipment and more worth greater than $250 US in value. Primary Giveaway: Also now through August 26, fans have the chance to win the primary giveaway consisting of one grand prize winner and two runner-up winners. Additional details can be found below: Grand Prize: One winner will earn a plethora of merchandise and gaming hardware, like a VALORANT Secretlab chair, Phoenix Statue, VALORANT Clutch Beanie, and more worth more than $2,500 US in value. Runner Up: Two runner-up prize winners will receive merchandise and gaming equipment including, Tactibear Plush, VALORANT Clutch Beanie, HyperX Pulsefire Mat – Gaming Mouse Pad, and more valued at over $500 US in value.

Also now through August 26, fans have the chance to win the primary giveaway consisting of one grand prize winner and two runner-up winners. Additional details can be found below:

If you want a chance to win, you can enter via Surf Giveaways. A list of eligible regions, along with further terms and conditions, can be found via that link. Additional entries can be earned by doing the following:

Following each Prime Gaming social page

Retweeting Prime Gaming social posts about the giveaway

Claiming the in-game content for Valorant via Prime Gaming

Visiting the Prime Gaming website

Submitting secret codes Use code ‘VALORANTCHAMPSANDPRIMEGAMING’ to gain access to extra entries.



Keep your competitive reflexes sharp with the best multiplayer games and we’re sure you’ll be climbing the Valorant ranks in no time – maybe we’ll even see you at Champs next year. If you find yourself a bit worn out from all the action, kick back and check out the best relaxing games on PC for a welcome breather.