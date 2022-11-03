Valorant clutch from YouTuber Valkyrae leaves FPS fans speechless

Valorant clutches from YouTube sensation Valkyrae are becoming relatively common, as the 100 Thieves co-owner has proven time and time again that she’s a force to be reckoned with on the FPS game‘s toxic controller agent, Viper. This time, though, she walks away with a 4k and a smile on her face, having outwitted the entire enemy team.

There’s a reason that Valkyrae is nicknamed ‘Viperrae,’ and no, it isn’t because of that absolutely stunning cosplay she dropped a few years ago. It’s because, no matter the situation, Rae somehow manages to score wild Valorant clutches out of nowhere, making the whole thing look relatively easy.

During a November 2 stream with fellow gaming behemoths Nathan ‘Blau’ Blau, Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu, Hasan ‘Hasan’ Piker, and Miyoung ‘Kkatamina’ Kim, her teammates fall as the enemy team swarm Haven’s C site, leaving Rae alone to plant the spike. Plus is, she has that all-important Viper’s Pit ultimate.

With a defiant ‘don’t get in my way’ the murky green cloud goes up, and she guns down three opponents as they rush to defuse the bomb. From here, she backs into a corner and waits, tossing out a Snake Bite and deterring the remaining Omen from sticking the defuse. As he backs out of the cloud she shoots on sight, taking him down to the cheers of her teammates.

You can catch Rae’s bonkers clutch at 4:21:56 in the video below.

While some streamers like Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek are known for their high-tier gameplay given their former pro player status, the likes of Rae are often overlooked because of their focus on variety streaming.

It’s always a good time to see them shatter expectations and pull out some sick plays because, not only is the stream more enjoyable, it’s a reminder that streamers are just ordinary people, too.

