The best Valorant crosshairs and codes

So you want to know about Valorant crosshair codes? Many multiplayer games like to come up with ways for players to show allegiance to their favourite team: For example, Rainbow Six Siege has charms; Valorant, on the other hand, has crosshairs.

With a rather complicated-looking string of numbers, letters, and symbols, you can change your in-game sights to match players from your favourite esports teams such as DRX, Fnatic, or The Guard. This feature is relatively recent, with the official Valorant Twitter account posting about it and some initial Valorant crosshair codes towards the end of March 2022, with more codes shared across various other platforms ever since.

We’ve collected codes for all of the big teams all in one place, so you don’t have to go hunting around too much in order to equip your favourite Valorant characters with your chosen sight. A neat and tidy crosshair will help you keep your aim on point as you go hunting heads. Don’t forget to check out our Valorant tier list as well, before you start competing in the big leagues.

Here are the best Valorant crosshair codes:

TenZ crosshair code

This is Sentinels’ TenZ’s crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1

screaM Crosshair code

This is Team Liquid’s screaM’s crosshair code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX crosshair codes

DRX stax: 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX Rb: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

DRX Zest: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX BuZz: 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX MaKo: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic crosshair codes

Fnatic Boaster: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

Fnatic Mistic: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic Magnum: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0;S;c;1;s;0.762;o;1

Fnatic Derke: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1

KRÜ crosshair codes

KRÜ NagZ: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

KRÜ Klaus: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0

KRÜ Mazino: 0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

KRÜ delz1k: 0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

KRÜ keznit: 0;P;c;4;h;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

OpTic crosshair codes

OpTic FNS: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic Victor: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic crashies: 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic yay: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Paper Rex crosshair codes

Paper Rex Jinggg: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5

Paper Rex mindfreak: 0;P;c;1;o;0.723;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Paper Rex f0rsakeN: 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

Paper Rex Benkai: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0

Paper Rex d4v41: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

The Guard crosshair codes

The Guard neT: 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;0;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

The Guard valyn: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

The Guard trent: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

The Guard Sayaplayer: 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1

The Guard JonahP: 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Valorant crosshair settings

To use a Valorant crosshair code, you need to do the following:

Go to the main menu, and head to settings

Select ‘Crosshair’

Click the ‘Import Profile Code’ button

Copy and paste the code into the required field

Hit ‘Import’

After that, your crosshair will match that of the code you’ve entered.

And that's everything we know about Valorant crosshair codes. We'll make sure to update this list as more become available.