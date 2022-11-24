Valorant console is real, confirms Riot job posting

Valorant console has been on the horizon for some time, but Riot's new job postings suggest that the FPS game may be arriving on consoles sooner than expected

Valorant console is real, confirms Riot job posting: A woman with silver hair stands to the side holding a Japanese kunai that floats in the air
Fariha Bhatti

Published:

Valorant

Valorant has garnered a massive fan base since 2020, roping millions of players from competitor FPS games. Its burgeoning popularity has also made quite a splash on other platforms. From mobile to console players, everyone wants to get a taste of Riot’s character-based shooter, and it seems the developer is listening – Valorant console is coming.

A new job posting has revealed that Riot is developing Valorant for console. While rumours of Valorant mobile and console were plenty, this official posting confirms that Riot is firing on all cylinders to expand its FPS. Currently, Valorant is in need of a senior game designer, meaning the game is still in the early stages of development. So, players must wait at least a year or two before they can enjoy it on Xbox, PlayStation, and other consoles.

This isn’t the first time players have caught wind of Valorant on console. Data miners dug out solid strings featuring PSN and Xbox keywords, piquing the interest of console players. Now, the job posting has confirmed what was just a rumour; Riot is indeed recruiting for Valorant console.

While this is undoubtedly great news, it also comes with valid concerns for PC players. Valorant has been out for over two years and has finally established a stable competitive network. Now, players are concerned that Riot might consider adding crossplay that could potentially harm the gameplay.

If we were to take a wild guess, it’s doubtful Riot would allow crossplay, considering Valorant’s widespread esports scene. It’s crucial for game health and integrity that all competitors have similar gaming devices, but again, nothing is set in stone. For now, Valorant fans are happy that the unique character-based FPS is thriving in 2022.

If you’re new to Valorant, it’s worth checking out the best Valorant crosshair codes before jumping into rank queues. The game continues to become ever more competitive, and breaking into the Valorant Immortal leaderboard is no longer a cakewalk!

More from PCGamesN
Fariha Bhatti

After dipping her toes into corporate and academics, Fariha found a home in esports writing and gaming. A degree in Criminology rests on her shelf, but helps her get into the character of a cop in FPS games. When she’s not grinding rank in Valorant, she’s writing about it. Her work features in Talkesport and WIN.gg.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.