Back to Top

Valorant’s new agent, Killjoy, has leaked

Valorant tier list - the best agents

Valorant‘s highly anticipated new agent has been leaked. The new character, who had until now been known simply as agent 12, is named Killjoy, and all their abilities have emerged in a series of new videos.

The new hero’s first ability is Alarmbot, a small robot which hunts down nearby enemies and, once it reaches one, deals damage and leaves them vulnerable to double damage from other sources. Second is a fairly standard autoturret, and third is a Nanoswarm grenade, which deploys a “damaging swarm of nanobots”. Finally, Killjoy’s ultimate, Lockdown, is a deployable device that traps enemies in its radius for upto eight seconds, rendering them highly immobile and vulnerable to attack.

The abilities were uploaded to the official Valorant website just a few hours ago, seemingly by accident, but developer Riot has now removed the posts. Predictably, fans managed to capture all the information before it was removed, and you can watch the footage in question using the YouTube embed below.

It’s unclear when Killjoy will be released, or even when Riot intends to officially unveil the new agent. It also remains to be seen where Killjoy would rank in our Valorant tier list for the game’s best agents, but the abilities we’ve seen in this new leak are certain to shake up the meta to some extent.

YouTube Thumbnail

In other news on the FPS game’s roadmap, Riot has said it’s considering adding in-game replays to help you improve, though we won’t be getting a map selection screen any time soon.

Oscar Dayus

News editor

Updated:

Oscar has written for GameSpot, Vice, VideoGamer, and Pocket Gamer. He enjoys Rainbow Six Siege, all the Call of Duty games, and any game involving football - and he will beat your Super Hexagon score.

Read More
Valorant - all you need to know
Valorant system requirements

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks

Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation