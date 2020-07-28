Valorant’s new agent, Killjoy, has leaked

Valorant‘s highly anticipated new agent has been leaked. The new character, who had until now been known simply as agent 12, is named Killjoy, and all their abilities have emerged in a series of new videos.

The new hero’s first ability is Alarmbot, a small robot which hunts down nearby enemies and, once it reaches one, deals damage and leaves them vulnerable to double damage from other sources. Second is a fairly standard autoturret, and third is a Nanoswarm grenade, which deploys a “damaging swarm of nanobots”. Finally, Killjoy’s ultimate, Lockdown, is a deployable device that traps enemies in its radius for upto eight seconds, rendering them highly immobile and vulnerable to attack.

The abilities were uploaded to the official Valorant website just a few hours ago, seemingly by accident, but developer Riot has now removed the posts. Predictably, fans managed to capture all the information before it was removed, and you can watch the footage in question using the YouTube embed below.

It’s unclear when Killjoy will be released, or even when Riot intends to officially unveil the new agent. It also remains to be seen where Killjoy would rank in our Valorant tier list for the game’s best agents, but the abilities we’ve seen in this new leak are certain to shake up the meta to some extent.

In other news on the FPS game’s roadmap, Riot has said it’s considering adding in-game replays to help you improve, though we won’t be getting a map selection screen any time soon.