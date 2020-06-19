All Valorant characters and abilities guide

Who are the Valorant characters and what are their abilities? Riot’s new FPS is a lot like CS:GO, even down to the economy in Valorant and how Valorant weapons are purchased between rounds. It does, however, offers something a little different – a roster of Valorant characters, all with unique abilities.

Now the shooter has released in full, we finally know who all of the Agents are and how their abilities work, and while some may still require a nerf – we’re looking at you, Reyna – the majority feel balanced and distinct. See as you need to buy most of the abilities much like you would weapons between rounds, there’s a lot to consider before picking who you want to play as.

There are 11 Valorant characters in the game at the time of writing and it’s likely that there are a few more in the works. We’ve played them all since the game released to the public and have a pretty good idea of all the character abilities in Valorant and what kinds of role they each excel at across the battlefields of this tense tactical shooter.

The Valorant characters are:

Phoenix

Hot Hands (E) – Throw a fireball that explodes after a short delay on impact with the ground. The fire zone damages enemies but heals Phoenix.

Blaze (C) – Cast a flame wall that blocks enemy vision and damages anyone passing through it. The wall can be bent both horizontally and vertically so you can cover ramps, too.

Curveball (Q) – Cast a curved flare that bursts into a light after a short delay, temporarily blinding anyone and can be curved left and right.

Run it Back (X) – Marks your current location. If you die while this ability is active, or when it expires, you’ll respawn at the marked location with full health.

Raze

Paint Shells (E) – Cluster grenade that deals initial impact damage, followed by damage from the clusters.

Boom Bot (C) – Set down an explosive robot that goes in a straight line, bouncing off walls until it detects an enemy in front of it. It will then home in and detonate on them unless shot.

Blast Pack (Q) – Like a C4 satchel. Throw it down and either detonate it when you want or let the timer run down. Deals AoE damage and displaces Agents.

Showstopper (X) – Pull out a rocket launcher and fire it down a lane. The explosion deals huge damage to anyone in its radius. We’ve seen aces with a single shot from this.

Brimstone

Sky Smoke (E) – Use your map to call in smokescreens that obscure vision, click to set the locations, and confirm to launch.

Stim Beacon (C) – Target a nearby location to call in the beacon, giving all players near the beacon rapid-fire.

Incendiary (Q) – Launch a grenade that deploys a damaging field of fire

Orbital Strike (X) – Target a nearby location, launch a devastating orbital strike that damages enemies for several seconds.

Jett

Tailwind (E) – Dash a short distance.

Cloudburst (C) – Throw a cloud of fog that obscures vision on impact.

Updraft (Q) – Launch upwards after a brief delay.

Blade Storm (X) – Throw deadly throwing knives that deal damage and kill on headshots. A kill restores daggers, left click throws a single dagger and right click throws all remaining daggers.

Sage

Healing Orb (E) – Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds.

Barrier Orb (C) – A wall that can be rotated.

Slow Orb (Q) – An orb that breaks into a slowing field on impact with the found, all caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make a noise when moving.

Resurrection (X) – Target a friendly corpse, after a short delay revive them with full health.

Viper

Toxic Screen (E) – Deploy a line of gas that can be reactivated to create a wall of toxic gas which costs fuel.

Snakebite (C) – Fire a projectile that explodes into a pool of acid that does damage.

Poison Cloud (Q) – Throw a cloud of gas that can be reactivated to create a smoke cloud which costs fuel. This can be redeployed after a cooldown.

Viper’s Pit (X) – A toxic cloud covers a large radius and highlights enemies to Viper, the duration of the cloud extends if Viper remains in the cloud.

Breach

Fault Line (E) – Equip a seismic blast, hold fire to increase the distance, and release to set off a quake that dazes all players caught in it.

Aftershock (C) – Equip a Fusion Charge and fire it to send a slow-firing burst through a wall, which deals high damage to anyone it connects with. More handy for clearing corners than actually getting frags.

Flashpoint (Q) – Equip a blinding charge that can be set on a wall. It fires a fast burst that blinds anyone on the other side.

Rolling Thunder (X) – Equip a seismic charge, fire to send a quake through all terrain in the ult’s cone of effect. This dazes and knocks anyone caught in its blast into the air. It also deals some damage.

Cypher

Spycam (E) – Place a remote camera, once placed reactive to view the video feed. Left click while the camera is activated to fire a tracking dart.

Trapwire (C) – Place a tripwire between two walls, triggered enemies are restrained and revealed for a short time. If the trap hasn’t been destroyed, it activates to daze the trapped victim.

Cyber Cage (Q) – Place a remote activation trap, reactive to create a cage that slows enemies who pass through it. Traps can be detonated.

Neural Theft (X) – Once an enemy is killed, information can be extracted of the locations of their living allies.

Sova

Recon Bolt (E) – Fire a bolt that deploys a sonar emitter and tags nearby enemies, revealing them.

Owl Drone (C) – Deploy and control a drone that reveals enemies around the map. Once active you can fire a tracking dart that reveals one enemy’s location until they remove it.

Shock Bolt (Q) – Fire and explosive bolt that damages enemies on impact. Use it to clear out boxes and corners.

Hunter’s Fury (X) – Fire up to three energy blasts that spear across the entire map and each hit enemy takes damages and is marked.

Omen

Dark Cover (E) – Cast an orb that bursts into a sphere of shadow obscuring the final location. Can be charged to increase distance.

Shrouded Step (C) – After a delay, teleport a short distance.

Paranoia (Q) – Cast a shadow in a straight line that blinds anyone it touches.

From the Shadows (X) – Select anywhere on the map to teleport and reform, will initially appear as a shadow, which can be killed by enemies and cancel the teleport. If teleport is successful, you become invisible for a short time.

Reyna

Dismiss (E) – Consumes a nearby soul orb, becoming intangible for a short duration. If your ultimate is active, also become invisible.

Leer (C) – Throw an eye through surfaces. The eye will blind all enemies who look at – only affects distant vision, so use to take on AWPers.

Devour (Q) – Enemies killed by Reyna leave behind Soul Orbs that last 3 seconds. Consume a nearby soul orb, rapidly healing for a short duration. Health gained through this skill exceeding 100 will decay over time. If your ultimate is active, this skill will automatically cast and not consume the orb.

Empress (X) – Enter a frenzy, increasing firing speed, equip, and reload speed dramatically. Scoring a kill renews the duration.