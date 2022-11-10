Perfect Valorant crosshair helps you tame pesky recoil

Valorant recoil is similar to traditional shooter games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but those who migrated from Overwatch, Fortnite, and other titles, might initially struggle to get the hang of it. Why are we aiming down and not at the enemy’s head again? Many new players find themselves asking this question. If you need some help, there’s a new hack to help you get the best Valorant crosshair and, in turn, control the spray.

Spray down technique is as old as the FPS genre itself, but there’s no easy way to tell when to drag down the mouse to control bullet spread. Zeta Division’s coach Sawada “JUNiOR” Yuya has concocted a code that adds perfectly measured outer lines to the crosshair to help guide the spread.

How to get the perfect Valorant crosshair

Outer lines can help guide spray control in Valorant, but they need to be the right measurement.

By doing so, your outer lines will appear at a decent distance from the original inner reticle. You’ll notice your recoil will cap out around the same distance as the outer lines. This way, you may use the reticle’s exterior as your secondary crosshair. As long as the top dot is on enemies head, your bullets will connect.

You want to start the spray with the inner line on the head level and eventually drag down the mouse. It’s best to begin lowering your crosshair around the fifth or sixth bullet to control the spread. This trick will work for primary rifles but avoid crouching as the recoil pattern will be 15% off.

This is by far the easiest way to get started with shooting patterns in Valorant. If outer lines feel distracting, you may disable them after a few weeks of practice once you’ve built up muscle memory.

Here are the codes to get the perfect outer lines in Valorant:

Crosshair version: 0;s;1 ;P ;c;5 ;o ;1;f ;0 ;m;1;0t;1;0l ;0; 0v;2;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1 ;0e;3;1t;1;1v;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m ;0 ;1f ;0 ;S;c;5;s ;0 .7 ;o ;1

Dot version: 0;s;1 ;P ;c;5 ;o ;1;d;1;f ;0 ;m;1;0l ;0; 0v;1;0g;1 ;0o;0; 0a;1;0e ;3;1b ;0 ;S;c;5;s ;0 .7 ;o ;1

If you don’t think this trick works for you, we have about a dozen of the best Valorant crosshair codes to help you get on the Valorant Immortal leaderboard, and eventually in Radiant leagues!