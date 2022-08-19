Valorant Champions Twitch drops and how to claim

Valorant Champions Twitch drops come around once a year, and offer avid fans of Riot’s flagship FPS game the perfect excuse to sit back, relax, and watch some of the best teams in the world duke it out for the VCT trophy. 2022’s loot collection continues with the black and gold theme of last year, so if you’re wanting to add some free gear to your arsenal, here’s how.

With the 2022 iteration of VCT Champions lurking on the horizon, Valorant players are gearing up to watch the likes of Fnatic and OpTiC Gaming take on reigning Masters 2 champions, FunPlus Phoenix, in an attempt to snatch the crown.

As always, Riot are celebrating the final leg of the tournament with Twitch drops, which essentially gift players free loot if they watch enough hours of VCT madness.

So, here’s a rundown of the VCT Champions Twitch drops that are up for grabs this year, as well as what you’ll need to do to claim them.

Valorant VCT Twitch Drop rewards

The VCT Twitch drops run from August 31 – September 18, and can also be obtained if you’re watching via YouTube. There are three rewards up for grabs, but these will change throughout the course of the tournament.

The image above shows the different rewards on offer, but here’s how to get them:

Reward How to get ‘Fire’ title Watch a live game between August 31 and September 13 ‘Champions Curse’ spray Watch a live game between September 16 – 17 ‘Hero’ card Watch a live finals game on September 18

How to get VCT broadcast drops

As we mentioned before, you can obtain drops via Twitch and YouTube, but you’ll need to ensure that your accounts are linked to your Riot Games one.

Twitch

If you’re looking to watch all of the action via Twitch, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Log in on Twitch Click on your icon in the top right corner Scroll down to ‘settings‘ and select it When in settings, choose ‘connections‘ from the top bar Scroll down to ‘Riot Games‘ and click ‘connect’ Log into your Riot account (make sure you choose the one you want to actually get your rewards on – so not your smurf) Voila! Your accounts are linked up, so get in there and watch some Valorant!

YouTube

If YouTube is more your style, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Sign into your YouTube account

Click your account image (top right hand corner) and choose ‘settings’

(top right hand corner) and choose ‘settings’ Under ‘ connected accounts ,’ look for Riot Games

,’ look for Click ‘ connect ‘

‘ Sign into your Riot account

You’re now all linked up!

