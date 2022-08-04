Vampire Survivors 0.10.0 adds cheat codes, playable trousers

Vampire Survivors has become one of 2022’s best survival games on PC, and is continuing to evolve with patch 0.10.0. Adding two new characters and a plethora of fun cheat codes to help you send the demons back to hell, here’s a full rundown of what we know about the new update.

Challenging players to survive an onslaught of demonic entities, Vampire Survivors has become one of 2022’s most talked about titles despite it’s somewhat simplistic art style and premise.

Patch 0.10.0 looks to build upon the game’s winning formula by adding two new Vampire Survivors characters, as well as a whole collection of new cheat codes – dubbed “spells” by the dev team at poncle.

These all-new codes are listed in full in our Vampire Survivors cheat guide, but we’ve given you a brief overview of them here, as well as all of the important bits from the rest of the patch.

New characters

Two new characters will be joining your quest for survival: Big Trousers and Cosmo Pavone.

The latter bears the same name as a cartoon character from Japanese anime “Calendar Men” – are they the same? Nobody knows. As for Big Trousers, well, the name likely speaks for itself in many ways.

Vampire Survivors patch 0.10.0: Full Notes

Below are the full Vampire Survivors 0.10.0 patch notes, courtesy of poncle. Remember, however, that the devs love a good surprise, so there may be even more changes lurking in the shadows.

New content

2 new achievements

2 new characters (Cosmo Pavone & Big Trousers)

1 secret menu option with… more secrets

1 new Arcana

1 new weapon

Smaller tweaks and fixes

Cheat codes

There is a new cheat menu that can be unlocked, allowing players to enter helpful and less helpful cheats.

Excited to dive into the fray once more? Be sure to check out our best Vampire Survivors build guide, as well a rundown of how to unlock all secret characters.