Want to know how to unlock secret characters in Vampire Survivors? When you start your first run you only have a handful of characters and a few weapons available. However, on each playthrough, more items, weapons, and characters unlock for you to use in future attempts.

These items are vital if you wish to use Vampire Survivor weapon evolutions to maximise a weapon’s damage output. The game also locks new characters behind requirements, such as leveling up your gear to a certain threshold, finding items in a level, or slaying a quota of monsters.

Some of these unlock conditions are somewhat vague, so we thought we’d list how you can get all of the Vampire Survivors characters, weapons, items, and levels. We also have a cheat code that you need to type to get another hidden vampire slayer and steps to access a secret character that requires you to tinker with the game’s code.

Vampire Survivor secret unlocks

Here are all of the Vampire Survivors unlocks:

Characters

Arca – get Fire Wand to level four

– get Fire Wand to level four Porta – get Lighting Ring to level four

– get Lighting Ring to level four Poe – get Garlic to level seven

– get Garlic to level seven Clerici – recover a lifetime total of 1,000 HP

– recover a lifetime total of 1,000 HP Mortaccio – defeat a total of 3,000 skeletons

– defeat a total of 3,000 skeletons Dommario – earn 5,000 coins in a single run

– earn 5,000 coins in a single run Krochi – defeat a total of 100,000 enemies

– defeat a total of 100,000 enemies Exdash – Type ‘x-x1viiq’ on the main menu and a chime will sound

Weapons

Runetracer – survive five minutes with Pasqualina

– survive five minutes with Pasqualina Peachone – survive ten minutes with any character

– survive ten minutes with any character Fire Wand – destroy 20 light sources

– destroy 20 light sources Garlic – find five floor chickens

– find five floor chickens Lancet – find an Orologion by breaking candles until it appears

– find an Orologion by breaking candles until it appears Cross – find a Rosary by breaking candles until it appears

– find a Rosary by breaking candles until it appears Lighting Ring – defeat a total of 5,000 enemies

– defeat a total of 5,000 enemies Ebony Wings – get Peachone to level seven

Items

Hollow Heart – survive one minute with any character

– survive one minute with any character Wings – reach level five

– reach level five Crown – reach level ten

– reach level ten Bracer – get King Bible to level four

– get King Bible to level four Candelabrador – get Holy Water to level four

– get Holy Water to level four Spellbinder – get Runetracer to level seven

– get Runetracer to level seven Empty Tome – have six different weapons

– have six different weapons Clover – find a Little Clover by breaking candles until it appears

– find a Little Clover by breaking candles until it appears Magnet – find a Vacuum by breaking candles until it appears

– find a Vacuum by breaking candles until it appears Pentagram – survive 20 minutes with any character

– survive 20 minutes with any character Stone Mask – walk to the right from the start of your run in the Inlaid Library for around three minutes until you find it at the top of the level

– walk to the right from the start of your run in the Inlaid Library for around three minutes until you find it at the top of the level Tiragisú – survive 20 minutes with Krochi

Levels

Inlaid Library – reach level 20 in Mad Forest

– reach level 20 in Mad Forest Green Acres – unlock Hyper mode for two stages

How to unlock Missingno in Vampire Survivors

Here is how to unlock Missingno as a playable character in Vampire Survivors:

Go to the game’s entry in Steam

Right-click and hover over Manage

Click ‘Browse local files’

Open resources > app > .webpack > renderer

Open ‘main.bundle.js’ in an app such as Notepad+

Find an instance of the word ‘Garlic’ in the file (you can use the Ctrl-F shortcut to search)

Look for the text that says ‘power’: 0.5 and alter its value to ‘power’: 100,000,000

Save your changes and open the game

Start a run with Poe in the library and do not evolve the garlic into the Soul Eater

Reach level 30, and you should slay death as he dashes in

Quit the game to get Missingno in your roster

Make sure after you unlock Missingno that you go back into the main.bundle.js file in the game’s code or reinstall the game to reset the garlic’s power to 0.5.

And those are all of the unlocks in Vampire Survivors. If you are looking for more games like this, why not check out our list of the best Roguelikes on PC.