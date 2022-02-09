Want to know how to unlock secret characters in Vampire Survivors? When you start your first run you only have a handful of characters and a few weapons available. However, on each playthrough, more items, weapons, and characters unlock for you to use in future attempts.
These items are vital if you wish to use Vampire Survivor weapon evolutions to maximise a weapon’s damage output. The game also locks new characters behind requirements, such as leveling up your gear to a certain threshold, finding items in a level, or slaying a quota of monsters.
Some of these unlock conditions are somewhat vague, so we thought we’d list how you can get all of the Vampire Survivors characters, weapons, items, and levels. We also have a cheat code that you need to type to get another hidden vampire slayer and steps to access a secret character that requires you to tinker with the game’s code.
Vampire Survivor secret unlocks
Here are all of the Vampire Survivors unlocks:
Characters
- Arca – get Fire Wand to level four
- Porta – get Lighting Ring to level four
- Poe – get Garlic to level seven
- Clerici – recover a lifetime total of 1,000 HP
- Mortaccio – defeat a total of 3,000 skeletons
- Dommario – earn 5,000 coins in a single run
- Krochi – defeat a total of 100,000 enemies
- Exdash – Type ‘x-x1viiq’ on the main menu and a chime will sound
Weapons
- Runetracer – survive five minutes with Pasqualina
- Peachone – survive ten minutes with any character
- Fire Wand – destroy 20 light sources
- Garlic – find five floor chickens
- Lancet – find an Orologion by breaking candles until it appears
- Cross – find a Rosary by breaking candles until it appears
- Lighting Ring – defeat a total of 5,000 enemies
- Ebony Wings – get Peachone to level seven
Items
- Hollow Heart – survive one minute with any character
- Wings – reach level five
- Crown – reach level ten
- Bracer – get King Bible to level four
- Candelabrador – get Holy Water to level four
- Spellbinder – get Runetracer to level seven
- Empty Tome – have six different weapons
- Clover – find a Little Clover by breaking candles until it appears
- Magnet – find a Vacuum by breaking candles until it appears
- Pentagram – survive 20 minutes with any character
- Stone Mask – walk to the right from the start of your run in the Inlaid Library for around three minutes until you find it at the top of the level
- Tiragisú – survive 20 minutes with Krochi
Levels
- Inlaid Library – reach level 20 in Mad Forest
- Green Acres – unlock Hyper mode for two stages
How to unlock Missingno in Vampire Survivors
Here is how to unlock Missingno as a playable character in Vampire Survivors:
- Go to the game’s entry in Steam
- Right-click and hover over Manage
- Click ‘Browse local files’
- Open resources > app > .webpack > renderer
- Open ‘main.bundle.js’ in an app such as Notepad+
- Find an instance of the word ‘Garlic’ in the file (you can use the Ctrl-F shortcut to search)
- Look for the text that says ‘power’: 0.5 and alter its value to ‘power’: 100,000,000
- Save your changes and open the game
- Start a run with Poe in the library and do not evolve the garlic into the Soul Eater
- Reach level 30, and you should slay death as he dashes in
- Quit the game to get Missingno in your roster
Make sure after you unlock Missingno that you go back into the main.bundle.js file in the game’s code or reinstall the game to reset the garlic’s power to 0.5.
And those are all of the unlocks in Vampire Survivors. If you are looking for more games like this, why not check out our list of the best Roguelikes on PC.