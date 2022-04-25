Vampire Survivors cheats and cheat engine guide

Are you hunting for Vampire Survivors cheats? If you want to unlock all Vampire Survivors characters, you must enter at least one of the two cheat codes in the roguelike game’s main menu. It’s as easy as pushing buttons in a specific order, and you know the cheat code is active when you hear a jingle.

Of course, these are just the built-in Vampire Survivors cheats. In addition, you can install the Vampire Survivors cheat engine if you want to break the game completely and easily unlock Red Death. Using the cheat engine, you can make yourself an unstoppable monster slayer able to clear every enemy on screen, get treasure chests, and speed up time at the touch of a button.

This isn’t the only mod available for Vampire Survivors, as you can also find others in the same Nexus Mods page that give you access to custom characters. So, if you want to play as Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the X-Men, or characters from Dragon Ball Z, the option is there. Here’s what you need to set up the Vampire Survivors cheat engine, all of the available cheats, and how to remove the mod.

But first, we have all of the codes you can enter without installing any mods. Here are all of the Vampire Survivors cheats:

X-x1viiq – unlocks Exdash as a playable character

– unlocks Exdash as a playable character Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Esc, Enter – get 5,000 gold (works only once)

Vampire Survivors cheat engine

The above cheats are available in the vanilla game, but you can do more with the Vampire Survivors cheat engine on Nexus Mods. To install the mod, download the Zip file from the Nexus Mods site, then click and drag the resources folder over to the game folder. You can easily access the game folder by right-clicking Vampire Survivors in your Steam library and selecting ‘Browse local files’.

You need the most recent version of the Vampire Survivors Cheat Mode mod (currently version 0.5.0) to ensure it works. After installing the mod, open the game. You now have access to the following Vampire Survivors cheats by pressing the following keys:

Main Menu cheats

C – adds new coins

– adds new coins R – resets the game data

– resets the game data U – this unlocks everything in the game except for Red Death

In-game cheats

X – level up your character once

– level up your character once H – heals your character to full health

– heals your character to full health Z – unlocks every weapon in the game at once

– unlocks every weapon in the game at once I – make your character invulnerable for the rest of the game

– make your character invulnerable for the rest of the game T – instead of ticking to the next second, the game clock ticks to the next minute

– instead of ticking to the next second, the game clock ticks to the next minute O – automatically get a Game Over.

– automatically get a Game Over. E – maximises the number of enemies that appear on-screen

– maximises the number of enemies that appear on-screen K – kill all the enemies on-screen except for any of the Death enemies

– kill all the enemies on-screen except for any of the Death enemies G – automatically open a treasure chest with five items inside

– automatically open a treasure chest with five items inside V – sucks in all of the items on the ground

– sucks in all of the items on the ground Q – showcase

– showcase Scrolling the mouse wheel – manually zooms in and out of the game

To uninstall the Vampire Survivors cheat engine mod, please follow these steps:

From your Steam library, right-click Vampire Survivors and select ‘Browse local files’

Open app

Open ‘.webpack’

Open renderer

Delete ‘main.bundle.js’

Go back to the Vampire Survivors Steam page, right-click and select ‘Properties’

Click the ‘Local Files’ tab

Click ‘Verify integrity of game files…’

This method ensures all of the files are present, then downloads a new version of the ‘main.bundle.js’ file we just deleted. Once the verification process is complete, the game reverts back to its vanilla state. Note that anything you activate or unlock is still there when you uninstall the mod unless you use the cheat to reset the game’s data.

Those are all of the Vampire Survivors cheats. While you’re playing the game, you may need to have all of the Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions recipes at a glance, as they can be hard to remember while in the middle of a horde of enemies. Typically, the updates come thick and fast for Vampire Survivors, but if you have done everything in the game, there are plenty of other indie games out there worth playing.