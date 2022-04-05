If you’re looking to sink your teeth into the next best battle royale game, then we’d suggest checking out the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt system requirements ahead of its release later this month. However, you may need to conduct a few small upgrades to your gaming PC in order to partake in the bloody nighttime clan-on-clan action.

If your graphics card leans towards the minimum specs of the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt system requirements, then AMD FSR support should prove a wonderful boon and help boost fps to higher levels versus running the game at your native resolution. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of Nvidia DLSS support for those with GeForce RTX GPUs.

While the majority of the game’s required specs should be easy enough for most systems to accommodate, developer Sharkmob recommends that you play Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt on the best SSD for gaming that you can afford. Arming yourself with a solid state drive should not only improve the game’s load times, but will likely assist in more speedily streaming Bloodhunt’s assets as you traverse its expansive map.

Here are the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i5-7400 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K RAM 8GB 16GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 VRAM 4GB 8GB Storage 20GB 20GB SSD

Take the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt?