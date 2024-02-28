Warhaven publisher announces new soulslike based on classic MMORPG

It’s tough for a new soulslike to stick out in a medium already crowded with homages to FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Nexon, publisher of games like Warhaven, Dave the Diver, and The Finals, seems to be up to the challenge, though. It’s just announced a new entry that looks to belong to the genre, Vindictus: Defying Fate, which should stick out from the competition thanks to the fact that it’s based on classic horror-themed MMORPG Vindictus.

The soulslike game spin-off draws on the world established over the many years since Vindictus first launched all the way back in 2010. Vindictus: Defying Fate, though, looks to take just as much design inspiration from punishing action RPG games as its gritty MMO source material.

Its Steam page promises intense and challenging combat against “enemies that dwarf your stature” set in a fantasy world based on Celtic myth. Players will be able to create the character they use to traverse this world via an in-depth customization system that personalizes their avatar’s look and skills.

There’s no date set for Vindictus: Defying Fate’s launch just yet, but Nexon has said that the game’s currently in a pre-alpha stage of production. Anyone eager to check out this early version of the game can sign up for a pre-alpha test set to take place through Steam from March 13 to 18. Head to that Steam page right here.

