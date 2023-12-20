Visions of Mana release date estimate, trailers, and latest news

When is the Visions of Mana release date? The first game in the Mana series in over 15 years was finally announced at The Game Awards 2023 by Square Enix, so when can we expect to jump in?

Visions of Mana will return to its action-RPG roots for what has been described as “an expansive, vibrant adventure across a semi-open field.” We’ll be taking on the role of Val, “a curious and carefree young man who lives in the Fire Village of Tianeea.” Here’s everything we know so far about this anime game.

Visions of Mana release date estimate

The Visions of Mana release date is 2024, so we don’t have long to wait until we get to explore this beautiful world. Though we don’t know which part of the year, it’ll likely be mid-late 2024.

The story follows the Faerie, who visits regions every four years to choose alms, people who must travel to the Tree of Mana, a place which controls the world’s vital flow of mana. Along for the ride is Val and his childhood pal, who is chosen as the alm.

Now Val acts as the Soul Guard to his friend to get her safely to the Tree of Mana, fighting all sorts of enemies – including fan favorites, Rabites – in party-based combat.

Visions of Mana trailer

The above announcement trailer shows the bright and colorful world, with Val traversing different environments from small villages, rolling green hills, and snowy mountains. At the festival, Val’s friend is chosen by the Faerie to make the long journey to the Tree of Mana, and we can see them cutting down various enemies, like animated toadstools.

Val appears to use abilities to get around, including a flying skill that lifts him onto a nearby ledge or a giant bubble that encases him and lets him breathe underwater.

It looks like we can expect boss fights, too, as a giant squid-like enemy emerges from the water and attacks our party, and a huge praying mantis lands in the snow trying to stomp on us.

That's all we've got for the Visions of Mana release date and what to expect from the story and gameplay.