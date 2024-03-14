Grab a free Steam key for 2023’s most underrated action game

To celebrate Wanted Dead going on sale, we have ten Steam keys to give away for the hack-and-slash shooter game to a lucky few players.

Wanted Dead giveaway: a woman is standing in front of a pink neon sign.
Wanted: Dead 

For fans of PS2-era action games, Wanted Dead delivers a fast-paced blend of hack-and-slash action and explosive headshots. Created by developers who worked on both the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive series, it casts you as Lt. Hannah Stone, a member of an elite team in the Hong Kong police department, who suddenly uncovers a corporate conspiracy involving mercenaries, gang members, and paid contractors.

Since its release last year, Wanted Dead has seen myriad improvements and additions, and we recently chatted with the developer about the latest patches. With the promise of more updates ahead, there’s plenty of life in the action-adventure game yet.

Wanted Dead is now on sale for 50% off, bringing the price down to $14.99, and we’ve partnered with publisher 110 Industries to put together this giveaway in celebration. You can check out more about the sale and the game itself on the Wanted Dead Steam page. To be in with a chance of winning one of ten Steam keys, all you need to do is enter via the widget below. Good luck!

