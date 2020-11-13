War Child UK launches Armistice Steam sale to encourage peaceful gaming

War Child UK, a charity that stands for the rights of children caught up in war, has launched an Armistice 2020 campaign to fundraise and encourage peaceful gameplay throughout November. The campaign includes a Steam sale with some relaxing and adorable games, as well as a series of Fall Guys streams hosted by popular influencers.

Since War Child’s Armistice campaign began back in 2016, it has managed to raise over £500,000, the organisation announces in a press release, and the gaming team at War Child UK has raised over £5 million through gaming partnerships. This year the charity has partnered with Mediatonic to host a series of Fall Guys charity streams from November 19 to 30 – if you wish to set up a Fall Guys fundraising stream yourself, head on over to the registration page.

The Steam sale includes charming titles such as Purrfect Date, I am Bread, The Last Tinker: City of Colors, and much, much more. A percentage of all proceeds from the sale will go directly to children in need whose lives have been torn apart by war.

War Child UK Gaming also recently hosted an all-female online panel to support and celebrate International Day of the Girl, and a Sports Champions sale to fundraise for their worthy cause.

We launched our annual Armistice Sale today on Steam. Grab a great game at an amazing price and support our work. Huge thanks to all of the studios that supported us!https://t.co/uQHbuxqFh1 — War Child Gaming 🔜 Armistice 2020 (@WarChild_Gaming) November 10, 2020

If you would like to find more ways you can support War Child UK, head over to its official website or Twitter for more information on how to help.