Warframe Duviri Paradox release date revealed in dramatic new trailer

It’s finally time. Digital Extremes has revealed the Warframe Duviri Paradox release date, and it’s so soon we can almost touch it. A new cinematic trailer shows off a look at the warped mind of Dominus Thrax, the enigmatic ruler of the Void-wrecked unknown whose very emotions are reflected in the environment around you. It also lets us know exactly when we can get hands on with the long-awaited Warframe expansion for the free PC game.

For those of you who aren’t up to speed, The Duviri Paradox takes players to the fourth open world in Warframe, where the very environment, inhabitants, and enemies you’ll encounter alter as ruler Dominus Thrax’s mood spirals through the emotions of fear, anger, joy, envy, and sorrow. These spirals are somewhat equivalent to a day-night cycle, and rotate every two hours. Players take control of the Drifter, who rides a horse-like companion as they explore the region.

Gameplay-wise, The Duviri Paradox update also includes an upgraded melee combat system, with ways for players to upgrade the Drifter’s combat, riding abilities, opportunity, and endurance. It also includes elements inspired by roguelike games; for example, you’ll unlock ‘Decrees’ that offer a range of randomised, powerful upgrades each day that will last until the shift into the next mood spiral.

Warframe Duviri Paradox release date

The Warframe Duviri Paradox release date is April 26. If you’re new to Warframe, you’ll be able to play the expansion right away – upon first logging in, you’ll have the option to choose whether to begin with the traditional main path or start your journey as the Drifter in The Duviri Paradox. Digital Extremes notes, “This choice will not impact or lock a player’s ability to experience the other side,” so feel free to jump in if you’re curious.

Once you make it through the introduction, there are three main modes to keep you busy in Warframe’s The Duviri Paradox expansion. ‘The Circuit’ is an endless battle that involves only Warframes, ‘The Duviri Experience’ offers the full open-world adventure complete with exploration and sidequests, and ‘The Lone Story’ is a solo format that allows you to focus solely on the main story objectives.

With over 50 side activities promised in the Duviri Experience, you’ll likely be flush with things to keep you busy once the expansion arrives. You’ll also have the opportunity to delve into The Undercroft, a space below the floating islands of Duviri away from Dominus Thrax’s gaze. This area includes a range of custom Warframe arenas that will let you use your Decree bonuses and earn additional rewards.

While you ready up for the arrival of The Duviri Paradox, get up to speed on some of the best Warframe builds and all the details about Warframe crossplay. You might also want to check out more of the best MMO games on PC in 2023.