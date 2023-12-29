What are the Warframe system requirements? There can be no doubting the quality of Warframe’s community given that the game has been live for over a decade. A big part of this is also the approachable system requirements that don’t scare off new players.

You won’t need one of the best graphics cards to get going with Warframe, which is one of the best free PC games you can play. The system requirements still sit very low like many live service titles tend to do, even after years of updates.

The Warframe minimum requirements certainly paint the picture of a game that has been around for over ten years. You’ll only need an Intel HD 3000, GeForce 310, or AMD Radeon HD 5460 GPU paired with an Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Phenom II CPU. If you are still rocking this kind of hardware in 2023, we’d be keen to know how the game performs!

You’ll also need just 4GB of RAM, which is a far cry from the 16GB that is typically needed for the latest and greatest game releases.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit or later Windows 7 64-bit or later GPU GeForce 310

Intel HD 3000

AMD Radeon HD 5460 GeForce GTX 1050

AMD Radeon RX 560 CPU Intel Core 2 Duo

AMD Phenom II Intel Core i3 3220

AMD FX 6100 RAM 4GB 8GB Storage 50GB 50GB

The Warframe recommended specs are a substantial jump in quality, but don’t come close to being modern by any standard. You’ll need an Intel Core i3 3220 or AMD FX 6100 CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU. The RAM requirement also doubles to 8GB, which is no great surprise.

Warframe’s download size is a far from tiny 50GB, but it’s still not quite at the 100GB+ level of many modern games. A future graphical overhaul could see this storage allocation inflate substantially, but only time will tell. An SSD isn’t officially recommended, but like always, we strongly suggest using one to increase certain aspects of your in-game performance.

Take the Warframe system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Warframe?