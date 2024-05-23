One of the greatest Warhammer 40k games ever is back, with a twist

No game has quite captured the essence of Warhammer 40k like Mechanicus, leading to a cult following like few others. The Warhammer Skulls reveal of Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus 2 has excited both returning fans and first-timers alike – while the turn-based gameplay looks familiar, there’s a huge twist no one could have seen coming.

Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus 2 begins where we left off last time, with Magos Dominus Faustinius being called to crush yet another Necron planet. The Necrons, however, have other plans, as Vargard Nefershah is mobilizing her legions for war, and pointing them straight at the encroaching Adeptus Mechanicus. What ensues will be a new dawn for the legendary turn-based strategy games – but we might not like what we find (or, alternatively, what finds us).

Mechanicus 2 is considerably different from its predecessor, however, as it offers players the chance to play as the Necrons, providing a different perspective on this bloody war. Both sides of this legendary conflict will be fully playable over multiple campaign missions for the very first time.

In terms of gameplay, we can expect to see a return to form, with strategy at the core of combat. There are a number of new additions, though, as you’ll need to assemble a force before each mission, and choose carefully from an extended roster of fighters. There are new environmental changes, too. You can now take cover behind fallen objects as the Mechanicus or, if you’re feeling a little aggressive, blow it up and cast it aside as the Necrons.

While the Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus 2 release date remains unknown, we know that it will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5.

While you wait for more news on Mechanicus 2, why not check out some of the best turn based RPGs out there right now? If you’d rather be burning heretics in the name of the Imperium, however, here’s our list of all the best Warhammer 40k games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.