You can slay Xenos together in Space Marine 2’s co-op campaign

During Summer Games Fest 2023, Space Marine 2 developers Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive revealed an unexpected trailer showing off an equally unexpected feature. Space Marine 2 will contain a co-op campaign, allowing you and two other players the chance to cleanse Xeno filth together like never before in the FPS game.

In this new trailer, we get another chance to see how Space Marine 2 is shaping up, and it does not disappoint. Other than the monumental announcement of a co-op campaign, we also get our first name drop of where the game takes place. Players will get to explore both ‘Avarax’ and ‘Kudaku,’ both of which are under attack by a Tyrannid splinter fleet from Leviathan.

In this co-op campaign, you will play as Lieutenant Titus, an Ultramarine of Second Company. The two other players you will fight alongside will also play as Ultramarine Space Marines, but their names are unknown as of yet.

Using a mixture of close-quarters combat and ranged offensive weapons, you will cover and protect one another while completing your mission: defeating the Tyrannid infestation. Through dense jungle, hive city outskirts, and the vacuum of space, all you have by your side is your squad and the light of the Emperor of Mankind.

The addition of a co-op campaign is something fans have requested since the release of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine back in 2011. The Exterminatus mode is the closest that players got, and while fun in its own right, it’s not what the majority of players are after. Many fans will be sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for this title to release this winter.

You can pre-order the Collector’s Edition for PC ahead of the Space Marine 2 release date on the Focus Entertainment store. If you’re looking for something to tide you over before the Tyrannids invade, though, we have a list of the best Warhammer 40k games for you to sink your bloodied teeth into.