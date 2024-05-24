Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 is shaping up to be something rather special. With ample scope and spectacle in its battles and multiple ways to play either alone or with friends, the combination third-person shooter and hack-and-slash action game is among the most exciting 40k games on our radar. In a new community update, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment confirm “there aren’t any microtransactions” or an in-game cash shop in Space Marine 2.

The announcement follows the reveal of a Helldivers 2 style Space Marine 2 co-op mode and PvP multiplayer at the Warhammer Skulls event, which between them look set to bring plenty of replayability and longevity to what’s already shaping up to be one of the best Warhammer 40k games. But if we’re going to be playing Space Marine 2 for a long time to come, the next question is whether it will present us with all manner of microtransactions, as often seen in many of the biggest live-service games today.

Speaking to PCGamesN ahead of its big reveal, Focus brand manager Sylvain Le Roux noted that plans are in place for “purely cosmetic” season passes that “will be delivered in several phases.” He also confirmed, “everything you’ll get [in the passes] is purely cosmetic. All of the gameplay additions, whether it’s new missions or new enemies, all of that will come for free to all players.”

In its latest blog, the publisher elaborates further. “We want Space Marine 2 to be an experience tailor-crafted for the players,” it writes. “Hence, we’re happy to confirm that there aren’t any microtransactions in Space Marine 2. No in-game cash shop. All gameplay content and features will be free to all players. Any paid DLC will be cosmetic only.”

Whether this means that the aforementioned season passes are the paid DLC in question, or whether they’ll also be available for free, remains to be seen. We have contacted Focus Entertainment for further clarification, and will update this story with any additional details.

The studio also remarks that “the content of the game has been locked for a while now, and we’re in the final stages of the game’s production. Most of our efforts are currently focused on debugging and polishing to pass the final certification steps. We want to deliver the cleanest possible experience at launch, and the team is fully focused on it.”

The Space Marine 2 release date now has its feet firmly planted in September, and we’ve rounded up everything we know to get you up to speed. Until then, here are more of the best co-op games you and your friends can enjoy together.

